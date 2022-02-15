What to know as California biotech firm assumes lease of state's $200 million Dunkirk plant

Athenex, at capacity at its compounding facility in Clarence, also gets some contract manufacturing space in the Dunkirk plant under an agreement with ImmunityBio.

What about the state obligations?

ImmunityBio takes over Athenex's hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk.

That means ImmunityBio is responsible for spending $1.52 billion on operational expenses during the initial 10-year lease term, which started Oct. 1. If it elects to renew the lease – at the same rate of just $2 per year – it would have to spend another $1.5 billion during the second 10-year term.

ImmunityBio must hire 450 employees at the Dunkirk facility within the first five years of operations, including 300 workers within the first 2½ years.

They have a decent jump already: Singleton said more than 50 Athenex employees have joined ImmunityBio.

What about Athenex?

While Athenex won't fill the Dunkirk plant, the company still has a significant presence in Western New York.