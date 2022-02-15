What to know as California biotech firm assumes lease of state's $200 million Dunkirk plant

The lease on a state-funded $200 million drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk is now in the hands of a California immunotherapy company controlled by a billionaire biotech entrepreneur.
That's after ImmunityBio Inc. on Tuesday completed its $40 million acquisition of the leasehold interest in the Dunkirk plant from Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical firm Athenex. The state built the 409,000-square-foot facility for Athenex, before the company ran into a series of regulatory setbacks that have dented company finances.
It's a big deal on a couple of fronts.
For one, ImmunityBio assumes Athenex's major hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk with the state. That at least gives taxpayers a chance to get a return on investment from a previous and controversial era of New York economic development policy that opted to use public money to build state-owned plants that would then be leased out to prospective companies.
Second, the deal's proceeds will allow Athenex to pay down some debt, providing a jolt to a company that has seen its stock drop below $1 a share but remains a significant employer in Western New York.
Here's what to know about the deal announced last month:
What is ImmunityBio?
Publicly traded ImmunityBio is focused on developing therapies for beating cancers and infectious diseases.
Its pipeline consists of 21 clinical trials, 13 of which are in Phase II or III development. The company also is developing a Covid-19 vaccine.
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns the Los Angeles Times as well as a piece of the Los Angeles Lakers, is executive chairman of ImmunityBio and owns the majority of its shares.
What's next in Dunkirk?
ImmunityBio in recent months has purchased the manufacturing equipment necessary to produce vaccines, storing it in Los Angeles warehouses.
That equipment will be moved to Dunkirk, company spokesperson Sarah Singleton confirmed Tuesday. The goal is to produce ImmunityBio's Covid-19 vaccine drug substance – a crucial substance that is then formulated with additional materials to produce a finished dosage – in the plant by the end of 2022.
The company has said the Dunkirk plant, which is its single-largest manufacturing plant, could manufacture 1 billion doses of its vaccine.
Acquiring the lease from Athenex also allowed ImmunityBio to gain a never-used manufacturing plant for a significantly lower cost than building a facility from the ground up, ImmunityBio President and CEO Richard Adcock said in a statement.
Athenex, at capacity at its compounding facility in Clarence, also gets some contract manufacturing space in the Dunkirk plant under an agreement with ImmunityBio.
What about the state obligations?
ImmunityBio takes over Athenex's hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk.
That means ImmunityBio is responsible for spending $1.52 billion on operational expenses during the initial 10-year lease term, which started Oct. 1. If it elects to renew the lease – at the same rate of just $2 per year – it would have to spend another $1.5 billion during the second 10-year term.
ImmunityBio must hire 450 employees at the Dunkirk facility within the first five years of operations, including 300 workers within the first 2½ years.
They have a decent jump already: Singleton said more than 50 Athenex employees have joined ImmunityBio.
What about Athenex?
While Athenex won't fill the Dunkirk plant, the company still has a significant presence in Western New York.
And while it shed its obligations in Dunkirk, Athenex still is subject to an agreement with the state for its Buffalo headquarters. The state spent $25 million to expand and improve the sixth floor of the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, where Athenex occupies 51,000 square feet under a long-term lease for its North American headquarters.
It's been one delay after another for Athenex's $200 million drug manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, a state-funded project first announced by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo nearly six years ago.
In exchange, Athenex is obligated to spend $100 million in the Buffalo area during the first 10-year term and another $100 million during the second 10-year term if the company elects to extend the lease. The first 10-year term expires in July 2025, according to Athenex's annual report.
Athenex must also hire 250 permanent employees in the Buffalo area.
"Athenex is still committed to the Conventus Project and we have hired approximately 200 people and still hiring," Caileigh Dougherty, the company's investor relations director, said in an email.
