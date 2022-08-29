What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

Kaleida Health and the two labor unions representing about 6,300 of the health system's employees will meet Monday through Friday as the two sides try to reach a tentative agreement on a new labor deal.

The talks now have more urgency than ever, with the unions scheduled to hold strike authorization votes among members Sept. 13-Sept. 15.

A strike remains a last resort for the unions, but that threat has now been publicly announced, heightening the pressure on Kaleida to reach a deal.

"The announcement that the unions intend to hold a strike authorization vote does not impact or change our goal," Kaleida said in a statement last week. "In fact, we will continue to bargain in good faith with the objective of getting a new labor contract without a work stoppage."

The clock is ticking, though.

An innovative plan to build up to 10 new single-family homes on Adams Street, in an East Side neighborhood, takes another step forward on Wednesday. That is the deadline for developers to submit proposals to the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corp. – which is a land bank – to participate in the project.

The land bank is partnering on the Adams Street Infill Initiative – as it is formally known – with Evans Bank, the City of Buffalo and MMB Realty Group. The program's organizers hope that if the project is successful, the model can be replicated elsewhere in the city: building single-family homes on vacant lots.

Pitch Hamburg, a business incubator in the Village of Hamburg, is hosting its grand opening from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Pitch Hamburg office, 40 Main St., Hamburg.

Catholic Health System is holding a "Kickoff Celebration" from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road in Lockport, so the community can learn more about the in-progress Lockport Memorial Hospital.

Tickets for the event are $40 and include food and drink tickets, with all proceeds benefiting Lockport Memorial, a 60,000-square-foot hospital scheduled to open next year.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District for New York State on Thursday will release bankruptcy filings for August.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is making available up to $30 million in funding for the latest round of its "Future Grid Challenge."

NYSERDA's program focuses on projects that identify solutions to the technical challenges of integrating renewable resources into the electric grid.

Up to $3 million will be available per project. Organizers of the program expect to complete the scoring of submissions and award the funds in the first quarter of 2023.

