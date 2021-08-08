'What is the market for such opulence?' Judge weighs assessment for Grand Island mansion

The two-story house – the couple's dream home, and a weekend retreat for their extended family – took five years to plan and four years to build. It replaced a 10,000-square-foot home that the LoVullos used to own along Ellicott Creek in Amherst. And they have been fighting the assessment battle for years, starting with the 2013-14 valuation, when the home was still under construction.

According to an appraisal by Darrel R. Lloyd Jr. for the LoVullos, the property was worth $473,000 in that year, rising to $945,000, then $1.7 million and finally $2.1 million for 2017-2018.

The town hired Joseph H. Emminger – who is also Tonawanda town supervisor – for their own appraisal, which started at $1.7 million and then rose to $2.18 million, $4 million and finally $4.56 million.

Both appraisals looked at comparable sales, with an estimated completion percentage for the first three valuation dates. For the interior, Emminger used building plans and conversations with the contractor and architect, while the appraisal for the LoVullo's "made the extraordinary assumption the subject's interior was commensurate with the quality of luxury homes in the Western New York market," the judge noted.