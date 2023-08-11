The price of the new Buffalo Bills stadium keeps climbing.

According to a source close to the project, cost overruns on the new stadium could bring the projected cost of the project to as high as $1.7 billion.

That’s up to $300 million more than the original price tag of $1.4 billion, which came from an initial analysis the team conducted in 2020, and still significantly higher than the latest projections by the team from March of $1.54 billion.

The projected increased cost of supplies and materials, like structural steel, continue to be blamed for the rising stadium cost. But larger bid packages for items like concrete and some specialty steel have not been awarded yet, so it is still difficult to put a precise price tag on the project, and its possible costs could increase even more.

While the Bills say they have not yet determined if there will be cost overruns – less than 10% of the stadium's construction contracts have been issued – it is likely something the team has been considering, since work on the three-year project began in late May.

“We don’t know enough yet to confirm this,” said John Roth, Bills CEO and executive vice president, a role he’s held since last month. He replaced Ron Raccuia, who helped lead the Bills through new stadium negotiations.

The Bills declined to comment further, saying it was too premature in the process. The Associated Press first reported the latest cost overruns.

The Bills are responsible for paying for any cost overruns in the stadium project, so the projected $300 million increase would have to be paid by the team and its owners, Terry and Kim Pegula.

What is not clear is how the Bills will respond to the higher stadium costs that they will have to bear.

Could it mean possibly scaling back some of the project?

Could it mean increasing costs for personal seat licenses for season ticket holders at the new stadium?

The possibility of this very situation occurring is why Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz touted the importance of coming out of the stadium negotiations with an agreement from the Bills to pay for cost overruns and to cap the costs borne by taxpayers.

The project includes public financing of $600 million from the state and $250 million from Erie County. But the terms of the stadium deal cap public contributions toward the project and make the Bills responsible for all additional expenses. The team agreed to that in exchange for control over the construction and architectural management.

Design changes?

Potential cost overruns will likely be dealt with among the design team, led by architecture firm Populous, by what is called "value engineering" – looking for small ways to reduce costs. As part of the project statement in the deal reached for the stadium, the Bills cannot scale back any major structural items and design in the plan without permission from the state and Erie County.

One big way to reduce costs would be to make the stadium canopy smaller. Right now, the canopy roof, which will overhang from the stacked levels, is slated to cover about 65% of fans, sources familiar with the project told The News. There are other comfort amenities that could be reduced down in some way, including the radiant heat to areas that are temperature-controlled.

But any of those changes would have to be approved by the state and county.

The design, construction and development team also includes the contractor Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, and the Buffalo-based 34 Group, a contractor founded by former Bills running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas and his wife, Patti.

"We are in the very early stages of the procurement project and are proceeding with an inclusive and competitive process to bring on trade contractors that will effectively execute the project," Gilbane/Turner said in a statement.

The Bills' growing share

If the stadium costs reach $1.7 billion, the Bills would be on the hook for at least $550 million for the stadium.

That includes about $200 million from the National Football League through the NFL’s G-4 loan program. Most of the loan would be paid back through the visiting team’s share of certain ticket revenue.

A portion of the remaining costs facing the Bills are expected to come from the sale of PSLs.

PSLs are expected to raise between $100 million and $200 million, according to stadium financing experts who spoke to The News, reducing the out-of-pocket expenses for team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

A survey distributed to many season ticket holders already provided fans with approximate costs of PSLs but that was over a year ago.

The Bills have yet to alert season ticket holders of PSL prices and are expected to do so when they invite fans to the Stadium Experience sales center. But that center’s opening has been delayed by months.

PSLs will be required for the more than 50,000 seats to be reserved for Bills season ticket holders in what is projected to be a 60,000 to 63,000 capacity stadium – about 10,000 less than at the current Highmark Stadium.

The PSL prices noted in the survey start at $500 for reserve seating and reach as high as $16,500 for premium seating.

The Bills have said most of the approximate prices from the survey would likely stand but that was before these reported cost overruns and the coming together of a new business committee heading the Bills.

Roth has been joined on this committee by Kathryn D’Angelo, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration, and Josh Dziurlikowski, senior vice president of finance and business administration.

They’ll team with Legends, the sales agent for PSLs with a growing influence on the Bills, to determine final costs to season ticket holders for the right to buy tickets. Legends will receive commissions on the sale of PSLs.

While PSLs are an unpopular added expense for some fans – even causing fans in some markets to give up their season tickets altogether – they have become an integral part in the building of new stadiums for nearly three decades.

One project critic believes the cost of labor is also a major factor in any cost overruns.

“The fact that the Bills stadium is projected to come in over budget should surprise no one,” said Brian Sampson, president of Associated Builders & Contractors, which has been critical of the use of a project labor agreement on this project because it tends to exclude nonunion contractors.

“Let competitive bidding help identify some labor and material savings,” he added.