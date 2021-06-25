What Buffalo Niagara can learn from Canada's cannabis industry experiment

Instead, Canada overregulated, Cousineau said, believing that it would be easier to loosen later than tighten. So the industry is lobbying for changes as the three-year mandatory review comes up in October.

"It’s an uphill battle," Cousineau said. "We were created by the government with legalization, but sometimes we feel like the cousin that nobody wants to see at the Christmas party. You’re part of the family, but we don’t want to hear too much from you and please don’t make noise."

Meanwhile, despite the social focus, Canada still didn't deal as much with expunging past criminal records and fixing the inequities of the past. And concerns about youth marijuana usage may be overblown in the end.

"We think about cannabis so often with this idea of getting high," Smitherman said. "But if we’ve seen growth in consumption, it’s among seniors. They’re not looking to party with their teenagers."

Watch for business opportunities

It's more than just the direct sales. The area around Hamilton is about 70% agricultural, offering opportunity for growing and production on open farmland. But there are also industrial areas with old buildings that have sat neglected for years, so new cannabis operations create potential for new uses – much like Buffalo.