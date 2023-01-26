 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wetzl Development plans townhome project in Springville

  • Updated
Wetzl Springville elevation

The proposed elevation or front view of Glenn Wetzl's planned new townhome development in the Village of Springville.

 Provided image
Hamburg developer Glenn Wetzl is venturing a little further south with his newest residential project – a 54-unit townhome venture in Springville.

Wetzl Development received approval from the village Planning Board for its $8 million project at 297 W. Main St., which will add 12 buildings on an 8.7-acre property just off Route 39.

Plans by Carmina Wood Design feature two double-unit buildings with a total of four attached townhomes, five four-unit buildings for another 20 townhomes, and five six-unit structures for the last 30. All will be market-rate rental units.

All townhomes have two bedrooms and a one-car attached garage, and will range in size from 1,530 to 1,538 square feet. Rents are still being determined, but units will be leased as they are built.

Two private driveways will be built – one off West Main – and the site will also include 108 parking spaces.

The property has been vacant for years, but a prior proposal by Andy Gernold called for 40 manufactured homes to be constructed. It was never built, and Wetzl bought the property at the end of December for $250,000.

The Village Board approved a rezoning for Wetzl's project in October to change the site from "commercial industrial park" to residential, and construction is now expected to begin in the spring, with completion after two years.

Wetzl Springville site plan

A site plan showing the layout of Glenn Wetzl's planned new townhome development in the Village of Springville.

Wetzl, which specializes in custom homes and residential projects, already has two apartment complexes in Hamburg – the 168-unit Brookview Apartments and the 116-unit Foster Brook Senior Housing – as well as the Parkview Apartments in Alden with 80 units.

It's also completed two patio home developments in Hamburg – Stonebridge Homes and The Cottages – as well as the Franklin Park townhome community in Hamburg and the Reed Hill Heights housing subdivision in East Aurora.

