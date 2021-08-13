 Skip to main content
Westminster Commons affordable housing on East Side complete
Westminster Commons affordable housing on East Side complete

Westminster Commons

The new Westminster Commons at 419 Monroe St., with 84 affordable and supportive senior apartments, plus community health services. It was redeveloped by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

A historic East Side settlement house built in the late 1800s is now home to affordable and supportive senior apartments, along with community health services, after a Buffalo nonprofit organization finished a state-funded $23.2 million redevelopment project.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and Rochester-based Cornerstone Group transformed the former Westminster Settlement House and surrounding properties at 419 Monroe St. into Westminster Commons, a four-story building featuring 84 apartments for adults aged 55 and up. Most are one-bedroom apartments, except for eight two-bedroom units.

All of the units are aimed at households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, and 40 are reserved for those with a history of mental illness, with supportive services provided through BFNC with money from the state Office of Mental Health. Those services will include case management, benefits advocacy, financial management, job skills training and help with medical care. Cornerstone manages the building, with 24-hour staffing.

Westminster Commons 2

Westminster Commons, located at 419 Monroe St., includes 84 affordable and supportive senior apartments, plus community health services. It was redeveloped by the Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers.

The goal is to offer affordable "aging-in-place," in a neighborhood between Monroe and Adams streets, officials said. The general community apartments are all full, with a waiting list, while Cornerstone is still evaluating and getting referrals for the supportive apartments.

“We want residents to feel that they are part of a thriving community; a community that provides affordable and quality housing options, is walkable, and where senior residents have access to medical care and other services that allow them to live a quality life," said Chandra Redfern, BFNC's CEO.

The apartments – at 428 Adams St. – are separate from but adjacent to the repurposed settlement house, which is now a community service facility. It includes a certified senior adult day care program, a federally qualified health care center, a physical therapy suite in a former small gym space, offices for BFNC, community outreach space and an Evans Bank branch. It's within walking distance from a city bus route.

Westminster is the first affordable housing development for the BFNC, which provides help with mental illness, substance abuse, affordable housing, financial training and taxes, and also offers youth programs and services.

BFNC previously developed or took over state-licensed group homes in existing buildings, including a small apartment building at the corner of High and Lemon streets, and also constructed a group home in 2011 at 423 Monroe, next to Westminster. But the settlement house project is much bigger.

Settlement houses were formed more than a century ago to address problems tied to urbanization, immigration and industrialization. Westminster, which was built in 1893, was started by Westminster Presbyterian Church, which wanted to help German and Polish immigrants acclimate to American culture, while teaching them important skills.

It later shifted by the late 1950s and early 1960s to focus on African Americans moving into the area.

But more recently, "the building had gotten to the point where it needed major renovations, and we couldn't have our staff in it," Redfern said. So her predecessor started thinking about what to do with it, consulted with staff and the late developer Rhonda Ricks, and settled on affordable housing for seniors.

Westminster Commons

A rendering of Westminster Commons, which is under construction on the East Side.

The housing and health care project was funded with $14 million from federal low-income housing tax credits, a $3 million subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $3.4 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's Homeless Housing Assistance Program, $927,000 from historic tax credits, $500,000 from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, and $70,400 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The state OMH will provide project-based rental subsidies and services for 26 apartments funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and 14 through the Scattered Site Supportive Housing Program. The city also provided $350,000 in HOME funds.

