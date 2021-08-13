Westminster Commons affordable housing on East Side complete

A historic East Side settlement house built in the late 1800s is now home to affordable and supportive senior apartments, along with community health services, after a Buffalo nonprofit organization finished a state-funded $23.2 million redevelopment project.

The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers and Rochester-based Cornerstone Group transformed the former Westminster Settlement House and surrounding properties at 419 Monroe St. into Westminster Commons, a four-story building featuring 84 apartments for adults aged 55 and up. Most are one-bedroom apartments, except for eight two-bedroom units.

All of the units are aimed at households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, and 40 are reserved for those with a history of mental illness, with supportive services provided through BFNC with money from the state Office of Mental Health. Those services will include case management, benefits advocacy, financial management, job skills training and help with medical care. Cornerstone manages the building, with 24-hour staffing.

The goal is to offer affordable "aging-in-place," in a neighborhood between Monroe and Adams streets, officials said. The general community apartments are all full, with a waiting list, while Cornerstone is still evaluating and getting referrals for the supportive apartments.