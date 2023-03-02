Western New York will be getting twice as many legal cannabis stores – provided the state clears the legal challenges that now keep retail locations from opening.

The Office of Cannabis Management said Thursday it will double the number of licenses it grants in its Conditional Adult-Use Recreational Dispensary program. That will bring the number of licenses granted in Western New York from 11 to 22.

It's welcome news for those seeking a CAURD license, but does nothing to speed up the process of opening dispensaries here.

Legal marijuana sales are on hold in Western New York and four other counties as a lawsuit makes its way through court. Out-of-state company Variscite One NY says it was improperly kept out of the lottery to gain a Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License because it's based outside the state. It listed Western New York and four other regions as its preferred place to do business, so sales have been on hold there while the courts decide that case.

The total number of licenses granted in the state will double to 300.

A major factor in deciding to grant more licenses is that current operators in other parts of the state have been able to secure their own storefronts, rather than relying on the Dormitory Authority's CAURD loan program, said Chris Alexander, the OCM director. Allowing license holders to find their own locations and use their own funding would allow the state to "stretch resources, further," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Alexander said many licensees have expressed interest in using their own funds to open stores. "As we continue to review applications, we found there's still many qualified individuals who can make the most of this opportunity outside of that initial 150," he said.

With the expansion, only the first 150 licensees will be guaranteed access to state assistance.

"It's important to understand that the resources of the fund are not limitless," Alexander said. "Under the expansion, the first group of one of 150 licensees will continue to have access to the fund if they want it. Those who decline will free up resources that will be made available, but not guaranteed, to those in the expanded group of 150."

The supply of CAURD licenses still far outweighs demand. There have been more than 900 applications for CAURD licenses. The cannabis office has conditionally approved 66 licenses.

So far, there are four dispensaries open in the state; in Binghamton and Manhattan.

"Each new opening represents another step forward in achieving the goals in the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which is building New York State's cannabis market the right way," said Tremain Wright, chair of the Cannabis Control Board.

Also Thursday, the board approved regulations for cannabis packaging, labeling, marketing and advertising; as well as those for laboratory testing and cannabis research.