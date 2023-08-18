Wanted: Somebody, anybody, to put their house up for sale.

As the housing market became downright frothy over the last few years, and buyers lost out on one house after another with ever-growing frustration, one common theme remained consistent throughout: There just aren’t enough houses for sale.

Falling home prices? Not in Buffalo, as WNY bucks national trends In Buffalo Niagara, prices continue to rise, even if the continued shortage of homes for sale has led to a nearly 20% drop in closed sales during the first half of this year, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

Whether it is Western New York or the entire country, the cupboards have been nearly bare for years, with no sign of improvement.

Now, with mortgage rates nearly doubling since the beginning of last year, homeowners have even less incentive to list their properties, unless they absolutely have to move.

The Great Housing Stalemate isn’t causing home prices to fall – in fact, they’re still rising moderately across the Buffalo Niagara region, despite higher rates. But it is contributing to a slowdown in home sales, which are down 20% through June.

No sign of housing decline as spring market kicks off Home prices across the Buffalo Niagara region continue to rise – but at a slower pace than the last few years.

Behind it are two factors. First, with few homes for sale, it’s hard for sellers to find their next house.

And that’s partly because homeowners who purchased their homes or refinanced their mortgages within the last decade are reluctant to give up mortgages with interest rates of 3% to 4% for new loans that would have roughly double the interest costs.

It is a shift that amounts to hundreds of dollars. The monthly payment on a $200,000 mortgage at 7% is about $375 more than it is on a 4% home loan.

“They’re at 3% right now. They’re not going to give that up to go to 6.5%,” said Neil Gerrity, general manager of WNY Metro Roberts Realty. “The people who need an extra bathroom or bedrooms are making do or they’re taking out a home equity” loan for an addition.

That has made homebuying akin to a treasure hunt.

According to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, there were just under 1,600 homes on the market in Western New York in June. That is down 10% from a year ago, and represents 1.8 months of sales at the current pace – well below the six months of supply that is the benchmark for a market where buyers and sellers are on equal footing.

And while there are always people who need to sell — for reasons like an owner’s death or move out off town to a new job or a growing or shrinking family — it’s not enough. New listings through the first half of this year are down 12%, the real estate group reported.

“There’s just not enough inventory for the demand that’s out there to buy a house,” said Jerry Thompson, broker-owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora. “There may be less buyers, but there’s still not enough houses to satisfy them.”

Moreover, there is no easy or obvious solution to the vexing problem, because the behavior behind it is based on common sense and fear. After all, why give up a 3% or 4% mortgage on one house to get a 7% mortgage, on what will likely be a more expensive home – if you can even find one you like.

“People are staying put because they have interest rates of 3%,” Thompson said. “So people needing to buy are still entering in a market where they have scarcity.”

The housing market is learning to live with higher mortgage rates Mortgage rates at their current level could deter some buyers and dampen the market. But they're still a far cry from the double-digit levels of the 1980s.

A conundrum

The situation illustrates the conundrum within the local housing market: People aren’t putting their homes up for sale because they know that finding a new home will be challenging – and much more expensive. But the only way to solve the second problem is to get more homes listed for sale.

“I don’t see a relief from this,” said Howard Hanna Real Estate agent T.J. Miller.

It is a problem that has been years in the making.

Home sales boomed when mortgage rates were low for much of the past decade, driven by a strong economy. Money was cheap, and real estate was a better investment than leaving money in the bank. With low rates making homes more affordable, buyers snapped up homes at the fastest pace in decades.

More home price growth to come in WNY Get ready for more robust housing sales locally, because the Buffalo metropolitan area is expected to see some of the nation's highest home price appreciation and sales growth this year.

That steadily whittled down the number of homes for sale and turned what had been a glut of available homes a decade ago into an acute shortage.

But the prolonged period of easy financing also had a secondary effect. Besides all the people who bought homes, many people also refinanced their mortgages and locked in low rates.

And after locking in some of the lowest mortgage rates in decades, they have no intention of selling their house – unless it is absolutely necessary.

That has meant fewer and fewer homes were going on the market, which has kept prices rising, despite the sharply higher interest costs buyers now have to take on.

And some of them are paying up.

Hunt Real Estate Corp. agent Nick Corto had a client win the bidding for a double on Livingston Street, on Buffalo’s West Side, after beating out 38 other offers. But his client had to pay cash “significantly over the asking price” while waiving the inspection and any contingencies. In another case, he said, a client lost out on a home in Clarence that received 23 offers, despite being willing to go $75,000 over asking with no inspection or contingency.

It is all caused by the still strong demand for homes in a market where home prices remain lower than in about 80% of the nation’s biggest metro areas, according to National Association of Realtors data. While homes here are more affordable than in many other parts of the country, the rise in prices and mortgage rates still are squeezing buyers, and that is prompting many homeowners to stay put.

“Even though they want to sell, they’re not going to sell in this market, because if they sell, where are they going to go?” said Francis Fernando of Red Door Real Estate.

Older homeowners are feeling the pinch. Seniors looking to sell their homes to move into a retirement community or patio home, or to move out of town, typically provided a steady stream of listings.

But now, more seniors are staying healthy for longer, and they are able to remain in their longtime homes. Plus, construction costs have soared so much that the new patio homes are often more expensive than the larger homes the seniors would be leaving. So they are staying put.

“This is their shock,” Miller said. “When they’re trying to buy a small house, it’s almost as much as for the larger house.”