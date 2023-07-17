Western New Yorkers will be able to legally buy cannabis at the state's first recreational dispensary Tuesday at 4:20 p.m.

Dank, at 501 Main St., will open its doors earlier than expected, well ahead of its planned opening Saturday.

That leapfrogs it ahead of Herbal IQ, which plans to open its doors Friday at 6055 Transit Road in Depew.

Opening first has been a big deal to Dank owner Aaron Van Camp, who has been hard at work to get the doors open since he was awarded his conditional license April 3. He said finally opening for business will be a relief.

"We are busy getting ready," Van Camp said Monday.

The change is all the more devastating to small pot operators by the state's slow rollout of its legal cannabis dispensary program.

Just over a dozen state-licensed recreational cannabis dispensaries have opened, none of them in Western New York.

The state has set aside 22 licenses for Western New York – double the 11 initially planned for the region.

Cannabis sales have been in full swing on tribal reservations, with the Senecas’ first Nation-owned dispensary opening in Niagara Falls in April, and other independently operated stores scattered throughout Native territories.

Illicit cannabis sales have also been going strong at unlicensed shops throughout Western New York. The state Office of Cannabis Management has raided several unlicensed cannabis stores elsewhere, seizing product and levying fines.

In addition to the state’s slow pace of granting licenses and opening stores, a federal lawsuit blocked sales in Western New York, even while licensed shops in other parts of the state got up and running.