Just as cannabis farmers were starting to lose hope that the state would make good on its promise to let them sell their crops at pot-only farmers markets, the Office of Cannabis Management has come through with what it is calling the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

The OCM Control Board agreed Wednesday to allow three or more growers to join with a retailer to sell cannabis at temporary, non-storefront locations and during events.

For pot growers, farmers market plan is another disappointment What was touted as a lifeline to struggling pot farmers has turned into yet another disappointment in the state's slow-moving attempt to create a legal cannabis market.

The showcases will allow growers a quick and direct way to connect with consumers as they wait for more licensed recreational dispensaries to open, and is aimed at helping growers move the glut of product they have been sitting on for nearly a year.

And by calling them showcases, state officials are hoping to avoid confusion with conventional farmers markets.

Growers are sitting on millions of dollars in cannabis that they haven't been able to sell, even as they have entered a new growing season and begun planting the next harvest's plants.

'Just Band-Aids': WNY pot growers say selling to tribes helps ease glut, but legal stores need to open Legal cannabis growers have been sitting on millions of dollars worth of cannabis in New York, waiting for more state-licensed pot dispensaries to open where they can sell it.

"Showcases offer several benefits, including providing our consumers access to legal, regulated cannabis in places which have limited or don't yet currently have access to storefront sales," board member John Kagia said.

Chris Van Dusen, a grower and CEO of Empire Hemp Co. in Batavia, has been a fan of the idea since it was first introduced under the farmers market moniker in May.

"I think it's a great opportunity for cultivators and processors to get their products to market," he said. "We are excited about the opportunity, and look forward to working with other licensees in our region to create Cannabis Grower Showcase events to sell our locally grown and manufactured cannabis products."

The showcase will allow cultivators to earn a much needed return on their investment.

"We've certainly heard from our cultivators the urgency of a program like this to expand retail opportunities," Kagia said.

And just as farmers markets strengthen community ties between consumers and farmers, the cannabis growers showcase will strengthen the adult-use cannabis community, Kagia said.

"Critically, and I think this is one of the novel aspects of this program, it will give a chance for the consumers to meet the producers who are manufacturing the cannabis products and growing the cannabis that they are consuming," he said.

Growers will have to apply to the OCM for approval to hold showcases at locations and during events. Showcases will not be allowed in municipalities that have opted out of retail cannabis sales. They will also require municipal approval before they will be approved by the OCM.

"We know there's going to be a lot of interest in this, and we want to make sure that all of our stakeholders are clear on what will and will not be allowed as part of these programs," Kagia said.

"Over the coming days we will be organizing town halls for our licensees, as well as for other stakeholders, to explain the full scope of this program and answer any questions that might arise about what is going to be authorized at these events," he added.

State takes a swing at illegal weed shops – and promises more to come The state began cracking down on unlicensed marijuana shops in New York City Wednesday with a warning for other illegal shops in the state: You're next.

In addition to selling cannabis flower, one licensed cannabis processor will be approved per every three growers to offer "value-added" products, such as gummies. That mix is intended to keep the focus on growers, and to help them unload their raw product that has been sitting in storage.

"It is incredibly important to me that these are not just pop-up dispensaries," board member Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins said. "We want to directly help the growers as much as possible."

Also Wednesday, the OCM approved another 212 adult-use licenses for recreational dispensaries, nine of them in Western New York.

• 716 Cannabis

• Brownies LLC

• WeCare Transportation

• The BonTemps Firm Retail

• JS Curry & Associates

• 82-J LLC

• DeMarino's LLC

• WNYC II

• Fire Exotics