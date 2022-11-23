 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Western New York cancer research company acquired

Cytogeneticist Jason Liu at work at Empire Genomics, a Buffalo firm that develops personalized medicine for cancer and other conditions.
A Western New York cancer research company with ties to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been acquired by a San Francisco-based company.

Empire Genomics, based in Williamsville, was acquired by Biocare Medical, which provides solutions for cancer research and diagnostics, according to a press release.

"The addition of Empire Genomics will enable the acceleration of research and advance cancer diagnostics for better patient outcomes," Biocare Medical CEO Luis de Luzuriaga said in a statement.

Empire Genomics has been around since 2006. The company was founded by Norma J. Nowak, a member of the Roswell Park Human Genome Project. The company uses research from Roswell to create diagnostic tests that determine if cancer treatment drugs will have a positive outcome for patients.

The acquisition will bring an expanded offering of solutions to those researching and diagnosing cancer around the world, the news release notes.

