Christopher Wan is winning community support for a redevelopment project in one of the city's most active historic districts.

After 10 years of assembling properties at West Tupper Street and South Elmwood Avenue, the Buffalo native and general contractor is advancing his $10 million plan for a complex of apartments and shops.

The proposal would bring 42 new studio, one- and two-bedroom units to the neighborhood, as well as up to seven retail businesses – all housed in a three-story brick building. That would replace several dilapidated structures, most of which are vacant, and all of which would be demolished to make room for the new build.

What's unusual is how the venture is being received. Many similar such developments throughout the city have been routinely met with criticism and sometimes vehement opposition from neighbors and community groups, and there was initial concern voiced about the impact of the proposed demolition of two structures on Trinity Place in the Allentown Historical District.

Yet, the project by Wan and Joan Yang – his mother – is largely being greeted with enthusiasm and support.

Supporters say that is because Wan and Yang have made extra efforts to work with and listen to the community, hired architects that are trying to be sensitive in their design and are not forcing too much density into the project and neighborhood.

Rather than maximizing the building size and number of units he could build, Wan chose to use only half the site, with the rest for landscaped parking, greenspace and trees.

“The developers have made the brilliant decision to forego building the maximum number of units permitted on the parcel and opt instead for the inclusion of amenities that enhance the walkability of the neighborhood,” said Patty Macdonald, president of the Allentown Association.

The mother-and-son team also have a track record with 13 previous restorations on Trinity, Tracy Street and Johnson Park, "which shows our history of commitment to rehabilitating dilapidated houses in this neighborhood whenever possible," according to documents Wan submitted to the city in support of his applications.

“The owners have stabilized and restored many historic houses in the immediate vicinity,” said Dennis Maher, executive director of Assembly House 150, and a University at Buffalo expert in historic reuse. “The forthcoming development project is a capstone piece to this larger effort.”

Even the resistance over the demolitions has faded, especially after Wan and his team said they would try to preserve or replicate the facades of one of the two buildings on Trinity that will otherwise be torn down because of their deteriorated condition.

"I think that the developers did a god job of reaching out to the community before it ever even got applied for. They’ve been doing a lot of outreach beforehand," Preservation Board Chair Gwen Howard said. "They also are known in that micro-community for their projects. So they’ve got a track record. It’s not like they’re new. As a result, they had good support. They did it right."

After winning that panel's backing last month, Wan is asking the city Planning Board and Common Council to rezone the properties and eventually consolidate them to permit the project to proceed, before coming back for site plan approval and starting construction.

"I think the neighborhood realizes that it’s a pretty creative and interesting design that will add a lot of value and integrate well into the neighborhood," Wan said. "It’s been a long-blighted corner for many years, so it’s long overdue that it’s transformed."

Wan, who also owns Dyno Group, has been buying up and restoring properties in the Johnson Park area southwest of Allentown for more than 20 years, starting with his company's offices and surrounding buildings, and expanding outward to Tracy Street, Trinity Place and West Tupper.

He and Yang initially tried to buy a property at the corner of West Tupper and South Elmwood a decade ago, but only completed their first deal in April 2018. That property, a 7,680-square-foot building at 147 W. Tupper that dates to 1890, was the first of 11 parcels that they acquired in that vicinity, and is now the anchor location of their newest and largest project that covers eight of the properties.















Upon completion, the multi-use building would contain eight studio apartments of 490 to 570 square feet, 30 one-bedroom units ranging from 580 to 750 square feet, and four two-bedroom apartments of 930 to 950 square feet. All would be located on the second and third floors.

It would also offer 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail spaces of 1,050 to 2,440 square feet, with individual storefronts and an emphasis on providing outdoor seating, porches and gardens. And it would have 80 parking spaces – 41 in the basement and 39 in a landscaped surface lot on the non-historic section of the site – along with new and wider concrete sidewalks and landscaping.

"Hopefully, it’s a transformative development that will add to the neighborhood," Wan said. "I know it’ll be a challenging, but very interesting, journey."