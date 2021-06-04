West Seneca self-storage firm plans expansion

The owner of a West Seneca self-storage facility is planning to expand the Union Road complex with up to seven additional buildings and individual units, if the town Planning Board approves the project next week.

West Seneca Self Storage owner Chuck Haring wants to add five buildings now and two more later, on the 4-acre site at 1711 Union that already contains nine storage buildings, according to plans by Andrew Terragnoli of Studio T3 Engineering.

Three of the buildings – and the two future ones – will be constructed on a parking lot east of the current buildings, while the other two new buildings will be located on pavement on the west side and to the east of the existing office building by the entry gate.

Each of the buildings is one story in height, but the sizes will vary somewhat, for a total addition of 12,900 square feet of space, according to documents submitted to the town.

The board on Thursday will also review:

A subdivision request by Nexgen Development II to construct a 44-lot single-family neighborhood on 16.8 acres of brush-covered land along the north side of Reserve Road, east of Bradwood Road. Plans by Carmina Wood Morris PC include two new public streets, with the neighborhood connecting to both Reserve and John Alex Drive.

Canisius High School's plan to construct an athletic complex at 2885 Clinton St.

A proposal by Alexander Suffoletto and Randi Olson for Amalfi Express Cafe, a drive-up coffee shop with a double-sided drive-thru, in Wimbledon Plaza at 220 Center Road.

