West Seneca insurance firm seeks tax breaks for relocation project

Julius W. Aebly Jr. has watched as the Covid-19 pandemic transformed the workplace, making it easier for not only his own employees to work remotely from home without disruption, but also for them to just as easily go work for a competitor across the country.

So he wants to build a new office on Union Road for his diversified West Seneca insurance agency – one that will be more appealing and attractive for his staff to work in than the two cramped offices on Seneca Street where the business currently resides.

And he wants the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to back his plan, with more than $187,000 in sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks.

"This new building, which will be a state-of-the-art, paperless and highly visible office building, will afford us the opportunity to not only retain but also attract new employees looking to be part of a growing professional insurance business," Aebly wrote in his application to the ECIDA.

Originally founded in 1913 and formerly known as the Walsh-Jones Agency and Walsh Group, Aebly & Associates Insurance Services Inc. offers auto, home and life insurance for individuals, as well as commercial property, liability, workers compensation, employee benefits and other employer-based insurance for employers.

Aebly is proposing to build a new two-story professional office building at the northeastern corner of Union and Center roads. The insurance and investments firm would relocate from its current offices at 3638 and 3640 Seneca to the new 6,160-square-foot building at 1471 Union.

Insurance sales are retail in nature, which would not qualify for tax breaks. But Aebly said less than 2% of its clients visit its offices, usually when individuals come to pay their premiums "as opposed to paying their premiums like almost all clients do via U.S. mail or bank/credit card payments online," Aebly said.

He noted that the agency's staff conducts "back-office operations," such as data entry, processing claims and policyholder transactions, processing payroll, talking to customers and insurers by phone, or printing and mailing insurance policies, endorsements and ID cards.

Aebly & Associates also has offices on Lang Boulevard in Grand Island and Boston State Road North in the Town of Boston.

But its current 3,500-square-foot operation on Seneca Street offers no more space for growth, Aebly said.

"Locating all employees in one location will not only allow us to operate more efficiently, but it will also provide us with the updated office environment needed to compete in hiring additional professional staff and grow our business," he said.

He noted that the insurance industry is already "highly competitive," and "it is very difficult to find, train and retain an educated professional staff that is necessary to the successful operation" of his business.

That has become even more of a challenge since Covid. And the shift to companies offering more remote work has opened the door to competitors across the nation luring away area workers.

The new office building would include open spaces, glass interior walls, brick facade and other appealing aesthetics, Aebly said. It will also provide an environment that employees will "embrace and look forward to spending their day," he noted.

The property consists of 1465 and 1471 Union, 798 Center and 150 Fremont Ave. Aebly acquired the two Union Road parcels – formerly the site of a Sunoco gas station and Affordable Limousine – in 2020.

The new facility was already approved by the town planning board, and also received necessary zoning variances to enable the project.

Down the road, Aebly has said he would like to add a drive-thru restaurant on the site.

However, without financial help, he said, the project likely would not happen. Costs for new construction, labor, materials, supplies, new desks, computers and office furniture "have risen dramatically" because of Covid, supply chain issues and inflation, Aebly wrote. Seven other locations on Seneca, Union and Empire Drive were considered but ruled out, he said.

The ECIDA will hold a public hearing on the request May 31 at the West Seneca Community Center and Library. The board is expected to consider the application later that month.

If approved, Aebly said the agency would start work immediately and aim to finish by the start of next year. He also committed to retaining 13 jobs and creating two new full-time positions within two years.

