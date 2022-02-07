West Seneca insurance agency plans new office building, restaurant

A year after trying to land a new Royal Car Wash at a former gas station site in West Seneca, insurance broker Julius Aebly is now planning to use the prime site for his own agency's new offices – and, potentially, a future restaurant.
Aebly & Associates LLC wants to construct a new two-story professional office building on the northern portion of a 1.22-acre property at the northeastern corner of Union and Center roads. The insurance and investments firm – formerly known as the Walsh Group – plans to occupy the 3,080-square-foot building, relocating from its current home at 3638 Seneca St.
There is a vacant commercial structure and a single-family home on the site, which would have to be torn down. Two area variances are also needed for the project.
The property consists of 1465 and 1471 Union, 798 Center and 150 Fremont Ave. Aebly acquired the two Union Road parcels – formerly the site of a Sunoco gas station and Affordable Limousine – in 2020. Last year, it tried to develop the property, with Daniele Family Cos. of Rochester proposing its fifth Royal Car Wash location for the site. But Daniele and Royal have since been acquired by another firm, so Aebly changed its plans.
Now the firm hopes to redevelop the larger southern portion of the property, which spreads outward along Center from Union to Fremont, with a new restaurant and drive-thru facility. The town has already rezoned the land and granted a special-use permit to facilitate the project, but Aebly is still seeking a tenant.
Aebly is also asking that the four parcels be combined into two. The West Seneca Planning Board will review the application on Feb. 10.
Meanwhile, in Clarence, Natale Builders is seeking to build a new housing development on 61.5 acres at the northwestern corner of Greiner and Shimerville roads, with 14 lots running along an extended Woodside Drive that curves between the two main streets. All except three of the lots would average about five acres in size.
And in pending action in Hamburg:
• Dollar General is asking for site plan approval for a 10.640-square-foot retail store and a two-lot housing subdivision on vacant land at the northeast corner of Lakeshore Road and Big Tree Road.
• Woodies Ice Cream is seeking to use an existing building at 4438 Southwestern Blvd. for its ice cream shop.
• Auto Collision & Glass – formerly Schmidt's Garage – wants to add to its building at 3968 Legion Drive.