West Seneca insurance agency plans new office building, restaurant

Now the firm hopes to redevelop the larger southern portion of the property, which spreads outward along Center from Union to Fremont, with a new restaurant and drive-thru facility. The town has already rezoned the land and granted a special-use permit to facilitate the project, but Aebly is still seeking a tenant.

Aebly is also asking that the four parcels be combined into two. The West Seneca Planning Board will review the application on Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, in Clarence, Natale Builders is seeking to build a new housing development on 61.5 acres at the northwestern corner of Greiner and Shimerville roads, with 14 lots running along an extended Woodside Drive that curves between the two main streets. All except three of the lots would average about five acres in size.

And in pending action in Hamburg:

• Dollar General is asking for site plan approval for a 10.640-square-foot retail store and a two-lot housing subdivision on vacant land at the northeast corner of Lakeshore Road and Big Tree Road.

• Woodies Ice Cream is seeking to use an existing building at 4438 Southwestern Blvd. for its ice cream shop.