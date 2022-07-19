 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Seneca developer plans 45-unit apartment project at Flattery's site

1130-1140 OP Road rendering

Renderings of the 10-unit apartment buildings at a proposed new residential development project at 1130-1140 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, by Hanley Development of Western New York.

 West Seneca Planning Board
A West Seneca developer wants to demolish a bar on Orchard Park Road and put up a 45-unit apartment complex on the property– if the town agrees to rezone the land.

Hanley Development of Western New York, owned by E. Michael Hanley and affiliated with Royal Management, is seeking to capitalize on growing demand for apartments by constructing five two-story residential buildings on a 5.3-acre property at 1130 and 1140 Orchard Park Road. That's the site of Flattery's bar, which Hanley would tear down as part of the project.

Plans call for four 10-unit buildings, with four one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments in each, plus another five-unit building that Hanley has recently added onto the project plan. The site would also include 86 surface and 14 garage parking spaces.

The site is located on the west side of Orchard Park Road, across from the intersection with Fisher Road. There are no wetlands on the site, but Hanley is proposing 1.5 acres of permanent open space on the eastern portion of the property, adjacent to the back of nearby single-family homes. A heavily vegetated buffer is proposed for the north and south edges.

1130-1140 OP Road satellite and diagram

A satellite view and diagram of the proposed new residential development project at 1130-1140 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, by Hanley Development of Western New York.

Hanley is asking the Town Board to rezone the two properties to a single classification that would allow the multifamily development, noting that three apartment projects already exist at 1108, 1156 and 1197 Orchard Park Road. The developer already has the two properties under contract from current owner, GSPCO Contracting of West Seneca.

The Hanley and Liberatore families also own Royal Management, a property management and development company. Its residential developments include the Royal York Garden, Royal Park, Ebenezer Brook and West Quaker apartment projects in West Seneca and Orchard Park, as well as duplexes and townhomes in those towns and in Hamburg and Cheektowaga.

It also has two commercial properties in Orchard Park and Hamburg.

