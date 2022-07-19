West Seneca developer plans 45-unit apartment project at Flattery's site

A West Seneca developer wants to demolish a bar on Orchard Park Road and put up a 45-unit apartment complex on the property– if the town agrees to rezone the land.

Hanley Development of Western New York, owned by E. Michael Hanley and affiliated with Royal Management, is seeking to capitalize on growing demand for apartments by constructing five two-story residential buildings on a 5.3-acre property at 1130 and 1140 Orchard Park Road. That's the site of Flattery's bar, which Hanley would tear down as part of the project.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Plans call for four 10-unit buildings, with four one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments in each, plus another five-unit building that Hanley has recently added onto the project plan. The site would also include 86 surface and 14 garage parking spaces.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The site is located on the west side of Orchard Park Road, across from the intersection with Fisher Road. There are no wetlands on the site, but Hanley is proposing 1.5 acres of permanent open space on the eastern portion of the property, adjacent to the back of nearby single-family homes. A heavily vegetated buffer is proposed for the north and south edges.

Hanley is asking the Town Board to rezone the two properties to a single classification that would allow the multifamily development, noting that three apartment projects already exist at 1108, 1156 and 1197 Orchard Park Road. The developer already has the two properties under contract from current owner, GSPCO Contracting of West Seneca.

The Hanley and Liberatore families also own Royal Management, a property management and development company. Its residential developments include the Royal York Garden, Royal Park, Ebenezer Brook and West Quaker apartment projects in West Seneca and Orchard Park, as well as duplexes and townhomes in those towns and in Hamburg and Cheektowaga.

It also has two commercial properties in Orchard Park and Hamburg.