Residents in a Cheektowaga neighborhood do not want to "welcome ... West Herr New York" into their backyards.

The auto group proposed a new car lot on 16 acres of vacant land along Transit Road, between Strasmer Road and Como Park Boulevard in the Town of Cheektowaga. The site would include a 27,000-square-foot building and parking for more than 330 cars, according to West Herr's application to the town.

Nearly a dozen residents who live near the site made their opposition known during a Town Board meeting last month. They also submitted a petition with signatures of 51 neighbors opposed to the project.

West Herr looks to build on land covered in trees that abuts the backyards of residents on Stasmer Road and Croydon Drive. It isn't zoned to accommodate a dealership.

"I think the idea of building in that (area) where we are is completely ridiculous," Croydon Drive resident Geraldine Brogowski said.

Some residents expressed concern about the impact the dealership could have on their land and property values.

Christin Young said the back of her yard already floods so much in the spring that she and her husband can't cut the grass because the lawnmower gets stuck. Young worries the proposed West Herr development will cause even more drainage and flooding issues.

Chris and Pam Domino, who live on Strasmer Road, are concerned the project will bring more traffic to the area.

Pam Domino said her street is already busy enough. Now, she asked Town Board members, will people be test driving their new vehicles on Strasmer?

"People use it as a cut-through street," she said. "They speed down there all the time."

The Dominos are also concerned about privacy. They don't want people at the dealership looking at their children playing in the backyard.

"Everybody loves our street," Pam Domino said. "We have a great neighborhood. It's beautiful. Who's going to want to live behind a car dealership?"

Brogowski is concerned about what will happen to the animals who live in the wooded area once the trees are cleared to make way for the dealership.

"We have a lot of deer here and we have a lot of animals here," Brogowski said. "All of us love to see the deer come in the back of our yards. And they're going to destroy that."

Residents also worry about noise and light pollution. Auto dealerships typically leave bright lights on at night to deter thieves and vandals.

To address concerns, West Herr's proposal includes a buffer of green space between the dealership and homeowners' properties.

There would be 300 feet between homes on Croydon Drive and the West Herr development, a 50-foot buffer along Stasmer Road and 25 feet of green space backing up to apartment buildings bordering the site.

"We will guarantee to the town, we will guarantee to the numerous property owners that back up on that (parcel) – no development will occur there," said Sean Hopkins, a real estate attorney from Hopkins Sorgi & McCarthy representing West Herr. "It will remain exactly how it is today in terms of green space."

Nearly 9 acres – or 55% of the project site – will remain permanent, undeveloped open space, Hopkins said.

West Herr will file a declaration of restrictions for permanent open space with the Erie County Clerk's Office to ensure the land remains undeveloped, he said.

The auto dealer's proposal includes plans to install a drainage system that can handle a 100-year storm event. Lighting on site will be "dark sky compliant," Hopkins said.

"We can absolutely guarantee there will be no lighting spillover onto any of the contiguous residential properties," Hopkins said.

The land on which West Herr seeks to build is zoned for residential and neighborhood services. The dealership needs the town to approve rezoning 8.9 acres to motor services to accommodate the dealership.

The Cheektowaga Planning Board unanimously voted to approve the project with three conditions:

• No vehicular access to the site from Como Park Boulevard.

• Permanent open space declaration.

• Exclusion of "objectionable" uses on the site including gas stations, auto repair and collision facilities, and used car sales.

The Town Board will make the final determination. Board Member Linda Hammer said she doesn't think West Herr's proposed dealership would fit in with the other small businesses nearby, including a flower shop, physical therapy office, funeral home, dental office and urgent care facility.

"To me, the car (dealership) will just totally destroy the character of that section," Hammer said. "It's never been big development that goes in there."

Resident Richard Calorico had some blunt words for West Herr, among the largest auto dealer groups in the country with more than 50 locations across Western New York.

"They have enough money and enough dealerships," Calorico said. "Go someplace else."