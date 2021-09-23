West Herr snaps up more Amherst property, McGuire sells medical-office building in Cheektowaga

The largest car dealership group in Western New York is setting itself up for more growth in Amherst, after buying a parcel on Millersport Highway directly across from one of its existing showrooms.

Scott Bieler's West Herr Automotive Group has acquired the property at 2655 Millersport, where a branch of the U.S. Post Office is currently located. West Herr paid $975,000 for the 1.6-acre property north of the Stahl Road intersection and Nina's Custard.

The property had been owned by a limited-liability company controlled by developers John Ciminelli, Michael Joseph and Elliott Lasky. It's across the street from West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst.

The federal government still has a long-term lease for the site, so the post office isn't going anywhere anytime soon, said Vito Picone of McGuire Development Group, who brokered the sale.

"It's a nice investment for him," Picone said of Bieler. "There's still some good years left on the term."

However, it's also a future opportunity, Picone noted. "If they renew, they renew," he said. "If not, he owns three contiguous pieces for the dealership."