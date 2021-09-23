West Herr snaps up more Amherst property, McGuire sells medical-office building in Cheektowaga

The largest car dealership group in Western New York is setting itself up for more growth in Amherst, after buying a parcel on Millersport Highway directly across from one of its existing showrooms.
Scott Bieler's West Herr Automotive Group has acquired the property at 2655 Millersport, where a branch of the U.S. Post Office is currently located. West Herr paid $975,000 for the 1.6-acre property north of the Stahl Road intersection and Nina's Custard.
The property had been owned by a limited-liability company controlled by developers John Ciminelli, Michael Joseph and Elliott Lasky. It's across the street from West Herr Ford Lincoln of Amherst.
The federal government still has a long-term lease for the site, so the post office isn't going anywhere anytime soon, said Vito Picone of McGuire Development Group, who brokered the sale.
"It's a nice investment for him," Picone said of Bieler. "There's still some good years left on the term."
However, it's also a future opportunity, Picone noted. "If they renew, they renew," he said. "If not, he owns three contiguous pieces for the dealership."
Bieler and West Herr in June purchased 2619-2635 Millersport, which houses the corporate headquarters for David Beaton's Kelton Enterprises, the region's largest franchisee for Tim Hortons Café & Bake Shop. Beaton had purchased that 4.3-acre property from Lasky in January 2011 for $848,000, and then Bieler bought it for $1.4 million.
In November 2012, Bieler bought 2601 Millersport – home of Collingwood Construction Co. – from James L. and Patricia S. Collins, for $940,000. That's another 3.5 acres.
Ex-Bill buys Cheektowaga site
Meanwhile, a local real estate investor and onetime Buffalo Bills tight end has acquired a Cheektowaga property that houses an institutional long-term care pharmacy company that supplies nursing homes and other health care facilities.
E. Richard Gicewicz – who played for the Bills and four other NFL teams in the late 1980s and early 1990s – bought a 13,500-square-foot medical office building on 0.6 acres at 2355 Union Road, near Walden Avenue, from an affiliate of McGuire Development.
Gicewicz, through his Falcon Land Development, paid $1.8 million for the building, which houses PharMerica and Rheumatology Wellness Care of Western New York. The deal does not affect the tenants.
The rheumatology practice takes up 3,596 square feet. PharMerica, which occupies 9,900 square feet in the building, is a Louisville, Ky.-based company whose clients include McGuire-owned health care facilities.
"It's a nice investment," said Picone, who also handled this deal for McGuire. "The building's in good shape."