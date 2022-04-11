West Herr is among the nation's 20-biggest auto dealers

West Herr Automotive Group ranked No. 17 among the nation's largest auto dealer groups last year, according to Automotive News.
The Orchard Park-based dealer group moved up from No. 22 a year earlier. The rankings are based on new retail vehicles sold. West Herr's total was 31,933.
West Herr sold a total of 95,096 units last year, including new, used, fleet and wholesale units, Automotive News reported. And the dealer group generated $3.2 billion in revenue across all of its departments.
Matt Glynn