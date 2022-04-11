 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Herr is among the nation's 20-biggest auto dealers

West Herr Automotive Group ranked No. 17 among the nation's largest auto dealer groups last year, according to Automotive News.

The Orchard Park-based dealer group moved up from No. 22 a year earlier. The rankings are based on new retail vehicles sold. West Herr's total was 31,933. 

Scott Bieler

Scott Bieler, president and CEO of the West Herr Automotive Group. (News file photo)

West Herr sold a total of 95,096 units last year, including new, used, fleet and wholesale units, Automotive News reported. And the dealer group generated $3.2 billion in revenue across all of its departments.

Matt Glynn

