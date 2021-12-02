West Herr expands to Syracuse through deal

West Herr Automotive Group has expanded into the Syracuse area, buying a dealership there.

West Herr bought East Syracuse Chevrolet, a dealership that has been in operation for 82 years. The business also has a collision shop, which West Herr acquired, as well.

East Syracuse Chevrolet is the top-selling Chevy dealer in the Syracuse area, said Scott Bieler, West Herr's president and CEO.

"In the future, we plan to hopefully grow our footprint by acquiring additional stores in the Syracuse market," he said.

Gino Barbuto, the East Syracuse Chevrolet dealer principal, said the "decision was not easy, and it’s bittersweet for me after being here 35 years. I am comfortable that West Herr is the right group for my employees and the community at this time."

Barbuto started working at the dealership in 1986, working his way up before acquiring the business in 2011 from Sidney Greenberg, who had owned the dealership since 1982, according to Syracuse.com. West Herr is the fifth owner in the dealership's history.

The announcement comes just one day after West Herr disclosed it had acquired its eighth dealership in the Rochester area, as the Orchard Park-based dealer group continues expanding eastward within the state.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.