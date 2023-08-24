West Herr Automotive Group has purchased the naming rights for the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.
West Herr is also putting its name on the complex the theater is inside of. The complex will be known as the West Herr Performing Arts Center.
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Orchard Park-based West Herr has 11 dealerships in the Rochester area.
Matt Glynn
Buffalo Next
Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today