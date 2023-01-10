West Herr buys four Towne dealerships

West Herr Automotive Group has bought four of Towne Automotive Group's dealerships.
West Herr acquired Towne's BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mini dealerships. West Herr also acquired one of Towne's collision centers, in Bowmansville.
Towne, led by president and CEO Frank Downing Jr., will continue to own and operate several dealerships in Orchard Park, Hamburg and North Collins.
