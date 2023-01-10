 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Herr buys four Towne dealerships

  • Sharon Cantillon

Latricia Davis is the director of inclusion, diversity and equity at West Herr Automotive Group.

West Herr Automotive Group has bought four of Towne Automotive Group's dealerships.

West Herr acquired Towne's BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mini dealerships. West Herr also acquired one of Towne's collision centers, in Bowmansville.

Frank Downing Jr.

Frank Downing Jr., president and CEO, of Towne Automotive Group. Towne is selling four of its dealerships. 

Towne, led by president and CEO Frank Downing Jr., will continue to own and operate several dealerships in Orchard Park, Hamburg and North Collins.

Matt Glynn

