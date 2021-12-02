West Herr buys another auto dealership

West Herr Automotive Group continues to grow in the Rochester area, acquiring Henderson Ford in Webster.

West Herr now has eight dealerships in the Rochester market. The Orchard Park-based dealer group has a total of 31 locations, four of which are Ford dealerships.

West Herr said the renamed West Herr Ford of Webster will have 60 employees, and projects it will sell 1,800 new and used vehicles a year.

"Out of the many dealers that expressed an interest in our business, West Herr came forward as the right fit for our staff and family with great values and integrity, and I believe will bring additional growth into the Webster and surrounding communities as well as opportunities for our staff," said Randy Henderson, who had owned the dealership.

Across all of its dealerships this year, West Herr projects it will sell nearly 60,000 vehicles and service over 470,000 vehicles.

Matt Glynn

