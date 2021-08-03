Wendy's proposed at former OTB on McKinley Parkway

A South Buffalo intersection is about to see a shift in activity from horse-racing bets to "fresh-never-frozen" beef.

Arista Development wants to knock down a vacant former Western Regional Off-Track Betting facility at 969 McKinley Parkway and replace it with a new Wendy's fast-food restaurant. The developer plans to subdivide the "oddly shaped" 1.37-acre property into two distinct parcels, using the northern half to construct a 2,591-square-foot building with a drive-thru capable of stacking nine cars.

That will "breathe fresh life into the underutilized commercial parcel," according to an application to the city, which notes that the property at the corner of Almont Place has been vacant for several years.

But the developer also learned from the recent experiences of three other proposed fast-food restaurants in Buffalo, each of whom faced criticism and resistance from city officials and neighborhood residents over a "suburban-style" design that put the drive-through lanes in front. So Arista redesigned its plan – even before submitting it for review – so that the building would be constructed along the front of McKinley, with both the drive-through and 22 parking spaces in back.