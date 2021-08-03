Wendy's proposed at former OTB on McKinley Parkway

A South Buffalo intersection is about to see a shift in activity from horse-racing bets to "fresh-never-frozen" beef.
Arista Development wants to knock down a vacant former Western Regional Off-Track Betting facility at 969 McKinley Parkway and replace it with a new Wendy's fast-food restaurant. The developer plans to subdivide the "oddly shaped" 1.37-acre property into two distinct parcels, using the northern half to construct a 2,591-square-foot building with a drive-thru capable of stacking nine cars.
That will "breathe fresh life into the underutilized commercial parcel," according to an application to the city, which notes that the property at the corner of Almont Place has been vacant for several years.
But the developer also learned from the recent experiences of three other proposed fast-food restaurants in Buffalo, each of whom faced criticism and resistance from city officials and neighborhood residents over a "suburban-style" design that put the drive-through lanes in front. So Arista redesigned its plan – even before submitting it for review – so that the building would be constructed along the front of McKinley, with both the drive-through and 22 parking spaces in back.
"Wendy’s had heard all of the discussion taking place in the last few months with the ZBA and the Planning Board regarding the Green Code and having the building closer to the street. So that site plan was changed," said Jeff Palumbo, an attorney at Barclay Damon who represents the project. "That’s a major concession that Wendy’s has made prior to even filing the application. We hope the board feels the same way."
The building design features knotwood siding, along with other "attractive franchise standard design elements" and coloring, such as a 21-foot high branded blade sign and lighting, according to the application. The developer also tried to maximize the windows along the dining room facade, although not for the bathrooms, kitchen and storage areas.
"The building itself fronts McKinley Parkway to enhance pedestrian access and encourage a more impactful streetscape," according to the developer's application to the Zoning Board of Appeals for four variances related to transparency, ground-floor height and setbacks. "In addition, a positive change in the neighborhood results from the elimination of a long vacant building."
The plan also includes plenty of additional greenspace, although the ZBA tabled the proposal until September because board members wanted to see a detailed landscaping plan first.
"We spent a lot of time on this. It’s not something we rushed into," Palumbo said. "We did what we thought was the most important thing for the board, putting the drive-thru and parking in the rear."