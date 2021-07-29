Wegmans will open its first Manhattan store

Get ready New York City: Another Wegmans is coming.

The supermarket chain will open a store in Manhattan in 2023, the Rochester-based grocer announced Thursday.

The Greenwich Village location will take up 82,000 square feet in a former Kmart at 770 Broadway, filling both street and lower-level space. The space is part of a larger 1.2 million-square-foot former Wanamaker's department store, which takes up a full city block. The building has since been converted to office space. Wegmans has signed a 30-year lease.

It will be Wegmans' second store in New York City, after one it opened to much fanfare in Brooklyn in 2019.

"This is something we've been dreaming about and working toward a long time," said President and CEO Colleen Wegman said in a statement. "The community's response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

Wegmans now has 106 stores in Pennsylvania New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York.