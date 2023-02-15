Customers using food stamps are now able to shop using Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app. The first three orders will be delivered free.

The Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has already been available as a payment option via Instacart.

Wegmans said customers requested the change.

Wegmans offers a search filter that, if selected, will display only items that qualify for SNAP. Customers can link their EBT SNAP card to their account or add it at checkout. They are also able to designate how much is charged to their benefits and how much is charged to a secondary payment option.

Item prices are higher for digital orders than they are in stores, but the price increase varies. Delivery orders placed via Wegmans.com and the Wegmans app are subject to a delivery fee starting at $3.99 and a 7% Instacart service fee. Orders picked up at curbside are not subject to the delivery fee or Instacart service fee.