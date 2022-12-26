 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wegmans, Tops begin reopening WNY stores after blizzard

A closed Tops Markets in Springville, on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The region's two biggest supermarket chains are reopening many of their stores in the wake of the devastating blizzard that pounded Western New York and left 28 people dead in Erie and Niagara counties.

After closing the stores as the historic storm hit along with the holiday weekend, Wegmans Food Markets said nine of its stores in Erie and Niagara counties would reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m., while the remaining store – at 370 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca – would reopen late Tuesday afternoon.

"We're planning on opening to try to get employees in there, to be ready for shoppers tomorrow," said Wegmans spokeswoman Michelle Mehaffy. "Obviously, over the past couple of days, we haven't been getting products to the stores, so we ask people to be patient as we work to replenish the shelves, but we will certainly have staples that people need."

Meanwhile, Tops Friendly Markets – which had already reopened its Niagara County stores and seven of its Erie County locations in Amherst, Tonawanda, Hamburg, Lancaster, Alden and Grand Island – has reopened several more Western New York stores. It now has 19 stores open in Erie County, in Buffalo, Amherst, West Seneca, Lancaster, North Boston, Orchard Park, East Aurora, Grand Island, Hamburg, Depew, Tonawanda, Springville, Alden and Derby.

Other Tops stores are still closed in Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga, Depew, West Seneca and Williamsville. Niagara County stores are open in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Sanborn, Newfane, Lewiston, Town of Niagara, and North Tonawanda. A list of Tops stores that are open can be found at topsmarkets.com/Blizzard22

A plow and a front-end loader struggled to get down Norwalk Avenue on Monday.
