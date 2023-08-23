Pop is not a food to feel good about, so Wegmans has stopped making it.

Wegmans is in the process of discontinuing its Wegmans brand soda because it contains artificial ingredients like aspartame and high fructose corn syrup, the company said. Those ingredients do not align with the Food You Feel Good About motto it uses to advertise its private label products.

"Our Food You Feel Good About banner stands for no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives," Wegmans said in a statement.

The company alerted customers to the change with signs placed in the pop aisle.

"We are committed to our mission of helping customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food, and we want you to feel confident in our Wegmans Brand products," the company said in the sign and in a statement.

Wegmans has stopped making the pop and is selling through what's left. It anticipates the W brand pop will be gone by the end of the week.