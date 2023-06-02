Wegmans will close one of its five stores in Massachusetts this summer – one of the grocer's largest – just five years after it opened to much fanfare.

"We are closing the Natick store because our business model is built on high traffic and this location just has not offered, or provided us, the traffic we need in order to make this model successful," said Brian MacKendrick, human resources director in New England, in a video release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

The Natick, Mass., store had been the first of its kind for Wegmans, with two stories over 134,000 square feet. Located in a shopping mall, it originally included a Mexican restaurant, which closed in 2019.

"Making these decisions is never easy. However, we do it for the long-term benefit of our people, our customers and our communities. Unfortunately, with this nontraditional location, we are unable to attract enough customers for our business model to work," MacKendrick said.

It's rare for Wegmans to close a store. In 2006, it closed an unprofitable location on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga across from the Walden Galleria.

Wegmans has 110 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, Delaware and Washington, D.C.