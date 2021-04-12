Wegmans brand ground turkey may contain salmonella

More than 200,000 pounds of raw ground turkey sold under the Wegmans name could contain salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. A recall hasn't been issued because the food has already been taken off shelves, but it could still be in consumers' freezers.

The affected foods are one- and three-pound packages of Wegmans 94% lean ground turkey with use, freeze or sell by dates of Jan. 1, Jan. 3, Jan. 4, Jan. 8 and Jan. 10. It was also sold under the brands Nature's Promise Free and Plainville Farms.

The turkey should not be eaten and should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. Symptoms may begin from six hours to six days after infection.

The affected turkey was produced from Dec. 18 through Dec. 29 by Plainville Brands at a Pennsylvania plant.

