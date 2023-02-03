Wegmans testing smart shopping carts to replace SCAN app

Wegmans customers loved its SCAN self-checkout app that allowed them to scan their groceries as they shopped, and were bummed when a high theft rate caused the company to discontinue it.

Now, the grocer is piloting a new system that would allow customers' shopping carts to do the scanning for them – and hopefully do a better job of keeping shoplifters at bay.

The Alberta Drive and Pittsford stores are testing Shopic, a "frictionless" shopping system that uses artificial intelligence to keep track of what customers put in their shopping carts.

The rectangular device clips to the top of a shopping cart and bears a long bar that is equipped with cameras and sensors. Shoppers bag items as they shop, while the computer identifies and logs each product, giving a running price total and making adjustments as products are removed.

Smart Shopping Cart is an early stage technology, and Wegmans is in the early stages of its own test program.

"We recently selected customers to test the new technology as we take an iterative approach and focus on gathering feedback from a small group of customers," said Michele Mehaffy, a Wegmans spokesperson.

Smart Shopping Cart does not yet have heat mapping or the ability to scan multiple items at once.

Israeli startup Shopic said its technology can help with inventory out-of-stocks and supply chain issues, increase sales via personalized onscreen advertising, reduce labor costs and track shopper preferences.

Bender's Christian Store will close after 70 years

In 1953, Jean Bender and her Mennonite husband, Richard, started Bender's Christian Bookstore in their Williamsville living room with two bookshelves and $500 worth of books.

Now, her family is liquidating what has grown to a sprawling 13,500 square feet of books, decor, gifts and merchandise.

The store had struggled to stay afloat in the internet age, with streaming sites killing its music sales and Amazon killing its book sales. The company diversified to sell things like jewelry, toys and home decor, but changing consumer habits and pressure from the web and big boxes proved too great.

Second-generation owner Arden Bender, who has managed the store since 1991, said he is ready to retire. Merchandise is being sold for a discount. Fixtures and furniture are for sale, as well.

"The costs of operating the business continue to increase while sales decrease. We hated to come to this decision, but the reality of a harsh economy and customers and churches migrating their business to online retailers have crippled the brick-and-mortar stores, such as Bender's," the company said in a letter to customers.

Over the years, the store was named Bender's Books, Bender's Christian Supplies and Bender's Christian Store. It moved to its current location on Sheridan Drive in Amherst in 1985.

Ski magazine names Ellicottville shop tops

Ski magazine has given top honors to an Ellicottville ski shop, naming Mud, Sweat n' Gears on Monroe Street the No. 1 bootfitter in the East, as chosen by gear testers, ski instructors and ski industry professionals.

"Custom bootfitting is a point of pride at Mud, Sweat n’ Gears,” co-owner Kimberly Reading said.

The company has a second store on Main Street in East Aurora.

“Western New York, especially the Rochester area where I live, is a tough market for bootfitting," said Chad Jacob, a race coach and Ski magazine gear tester, who said customers frequently drive hours to schedule a fitting with co-owner Miguel Azcarate. "Miguel is amazing. I send all my race athletes to him, and it’s not uncommon for him to spend hours with a customer."

"They do it all and are reasonably priced," he added.

Aldi to open in Orchard Park

Aldi will open in Orchard Park this summer. The store is currently under construction at 3330 Orchard Park Road.

The community lost one grocer when Orchard Fresh – Tops' high-end experiment – closed during the pandemic. Aldi, a no-frills, deep discounter, does business at the other end of the spectrum.

Aldi has roughly 20 locations in Western New York.

THE LATEST

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

