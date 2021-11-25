'We’re doing everything we can,' WNY hospitals say amid Covid surge, capacity crunch

Western New York's hospitals continue to be near or at capacity, treating more patients hospitalized with Covid-19 and wary of how many more cases could crop up following the Thanksgiving weekend.

If things get much worse, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned Wednesday, the county may have to order all elective surgeries canceled or postponed at the area's hospitals. Such a directive could deal another financial blow to the region's hospitals, still trying to recover from the havoc the pandemic has wrought so far while also grappling with a staffing crunch that is forcing them to dole out huge amounts for traveling nurses.

"We cannot let our hospitals get overrun," Poloncarz said Wednesday. "It's as simple as that."

Erie County recorded 878 new cases Tuesday, the highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The county followed that up with 799 new cases Wednesday.

Hospitalizations also are surging across Western New York, made up of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.

There were 448 Covid-19 patients hospitalized across the region Tuesday, up from 307 one week earlier and on par with hospitalization counts in mid-January.