'We definitely do have leverage,' Mercy Hospital nurses say amid strike, labor shortage

Importantly, however, the update noted that the two sides "have moved closer on staffing."

Catholic Health, union return to the table: 'Staffing is really our core issue' CWA Area Director Debora Hayes provided an update Tuesday evening on negotiations with Catholic Health System, which resumed early Tuesday morning.

That would be good news for all sides, including Mercy Hospital nurses like Marmor who are anxiously awaiting news on the picket line and hoping to get back to their patients.

But what she and her co-workers went through over the last 18 months is still fresh in her mind. She remembers the personal protective equipment that she would sweat through within the first 30 minutes of her shift, or having to hunt down bleach wipes because there was no one from environmental services available to clean up an accident on the floor.

In April 2020, she even moved out of her parents' house for a few weeks, worried she could get them sick.

As the months went on, Marmor said she would have to constantly fill out short staffing forms.

"I'm hoping that when I go into work, I'm taking care of four to five patients and not 10 patients," she said.

'Banding together'

At the start of the pandemic, Mary Astyk remembers the feeling of the unknown, dealing with a novel virus and everything that came with it.