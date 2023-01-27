'Wasteful' tax breaks for A&W and Moe's restaurants in Falls criticized by legislators

State Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Jon Rivera on Friday denounced tax breaks recently awarded to a pair of restaurants in Niagara Falls, calling on the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to reverse course.

The Democratic state Legislators also urged passage of legislation to close what they called a loophole in state law that allows retail projects to benefit from incentives meant to bolster tourism and distressed areas.

The lawmakers said in a statement they want to rein in IDAs that exercise broad discretion to waive taxes for businesses that don't need it, which results in "wasteful subsidies for projects that do not provide adequate benefits to the region."

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

They honed in on $172,000 in tax breaks that the NCIDA approved this month or is poised to approve next month for planned projects to open the region's first A&W restaurant and Niagara County's first Moe's Southwest Grill, both on Rainbow Boulevard.

"We all know what these IDA exemptions are supposed to be used for, but in this case NCIDA is seeking an end-around," Ryan said. "They're seeking ways to give away public money."

The lawmakers criticized the NCIDA for approving nearly $30,000 in tax breaks for Moe's and giving preliminary clearance for $143,000 in exemptions for A&W, which they said exploited loose definitions in state law to subsidize fast-food restaurants.

"We need to stop IDAs from granting subsidies for projects that won’t benefit anyone except the developers and the IDAs themselves," Ryan said. "This is an egregious waste of taxpayer dollars and the Niagara County IDA should scrap this plan immediately."

Restaurants are generally barred from receiving IDA tax breaks, as are most retail projects, because they typically serve local consumers and do little to bring in new spending from outside the region.

The incentives also impact the competitive landscape, harming other businesses that don't get the same benefits, the legislators said.

"We’re putting existing business at a deep disadvantage," Rivera said. "There are restaurants within probably walking distance of that location that have been trying to grow and expand and find success. They’re owned by local people, people who have called Niagara Falls home for all their lives."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

NCIDA officials rejected the criticism.

"This is an outrageous characterization of New York State law by two lawmakers who should know better," said NCIDA Executive Director Susan Langdon. "The fact is, our tourism organization, Destination Niagara, our local elected leaders representing the City of Niagara Falls, and the Cataract Grant Fund Committee, comprised of the State Legislators and the Mayor of Niagara Falls, all support this project."

IDAs try to encourage economic development by granting exemptions on sales, mortgage recording and property taxes to businesses – typically manufacturers or office-related projects – that invested in their operations and created jobs.

Proponents say the tax breaks are needed to counter the high-tax structure and other burdens in New York that can act as a barrier to business growth, and they also balance the incentives offered by other states.

But critics like Ryan say they are just an example of corporate welfare – giveaways to businesses that don't need them. And they say the incentives don't necessarily pay off in job creation, while taking away tax revenues from towns and school districts. The senator noted that the state's only data regarding job creation and economic benefits comes from the IDAs themselves, often without any outside evidence to justify it.

More recently, attention has focused on alleged IDA abuses, especially around support for retail, restaurant and housing projects.

"If we’re looking to bring in jobs, bring in a better future for our region, it’s not going to be by luring chain restaurants with low-wage jobs to distressed neighborhoods," Rivera said.

In 2013, the state banned subsidies for retail projects – such as restaurants – but made exceptions for "tourism destination projects" or those located in "highly distressed areas." Market-rate apartments are also excluded, but there are also exceptions for adaptive reuse of older buildings that are vacant or underused, as well as to encourage senior housing.

“The ban we enacted in 2013 had exceptions which were only intended to support projects that would provide high-paying jobs to help improve economically distressed areas," Ryan said. "Subsidizing fast-food restaurants is not a viable economic development strategy.”

But the language defining those exceptions is often vague and open to interpretation, Ryan and Rivera complained.

"Granting tax abatements to fast-food operations is not what any policymaker imagined when they allowed for a tourism exception," Ryan said. "We are trying to create an economy that creates family-sustaining jobs. The retail economy doesn’t do that."

The NCIDA said the projects by Muhammad Shoaib and his wife, Hina Qureshi, in Niagara Falls – especially the A&W restaurant – will be tourist draws, and noted that downtown Niagara Falls is financially distressed.

"The alleged loophole is actually a section of law that specifically allows retail projects in areas that are distressed and/or tourism areas," NCIDA's Langdon said. "The exceptions that allow the NCIDA to assist with these projects are stated within the statute. NCIDA is following the statute. Niagara Falls is exactly the type of location that Legislators had in mind when they adopted this law."

Yet Ryan noted, together they create just 20 full-time jobs, and Shoaib admitted he would proceed regardless of whether he received tax breaks.

"You have a business owner saying I don’t even need this money," Ryan said. "It just makes it more egregious."