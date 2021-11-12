Warehouse on the rocks: Industrial project planned on former Lancaster quarry

With warehouse and manufacturing space in short supply, a local construction contractor is planning to build a new industrial facility on a former quarry site in the Town of Lancaster.

But since it doesn't have any tenants lined up, Kulback's Construction wants tax breaks from the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency to make the project work.

The general contractor owned by David Kulbacki is proposing to erect and equip a 55,000-square-foot commercial and industrial warehouse at 293 Cemetery Road.

Kulback's is asking for more than $240,000 in sales and mortgage tax breaks for the project. The company's application to the IDA did not indicate if Kulback's also was seeking the property tax breaks that typically are the most lucrative portion of an IDA incentive package.

"In order to attract an occupier, we are seeking a sales tax exemption to market the property with the most aggressive lease rate as possible," the company said in its application to the Lancaster IDA.

That 9.52-acre site backs up to the 91-acre Pavement Road Quarry, which is also listed as part of the project site. Both parcels are owned by Kulbacki, through Ted's Quarry LLC.