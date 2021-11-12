 Skip to main content
Warehouse on the rocks: Industrial project planned on former Lancaster quarry
Warehouse on the rocks: Industrial project planned on former Lancaster quarry

293 Cemetery Road-Lancaster

This site at 293 Cemetery Road, owned by Kulback's Construction, is being targeted in November 2021 for a future spec warehouse.

With warehouse and manufacturing space in short supply, a local construction contractor is planning to build a new industrial facility on a former quarry site in the Town of Lancaster.

But since it doesn't have any tenants lined up, Kulback's Construction wants tax breaks from the Lancaster Industrial Development Agency to make the project work.

The general contractor owned by David Kulbacki is proposing to erect and equip a 55,000-square-foot commercial and industrial warehouse at 293 Cemetery Road.

Kulback's is asking for more than $240,000 in sales and mortgage tax breaks for the project. The company's application to the IDA did not indicate if Kulback's also was seeking the property tax breaks that typically are the most lucrative portion of an IDA incentive package.

"In order to attract an occupier, we are seeking a sales tax exemption to market the property with the most aggressive lease rate as possible," the company said in its application to the Lancaster IDA.

That 9.52-acre site backs up to the 91-acre Pavement Road Quarry, which is also listed as part of the project site. Both parcels are owned by Kulbacki, through Ted's Quarry LLC.

The proposed warehouse would include 50,000 square feet of commercial and storage space and 5,000 square feet of office space. The site would also include outdoor storage.

Costs for the $8.45 million project would include $7 million for construction, $400,000 for infrastructure site work and $800,000 in professional fees, plus the $250,000 acquisition that Kulback's already paid. The project will be funded with $6.34 million in bank loans and $2.11 million in developer equity.

The project is designed to help address the region's severe shortage of available warehouse and industrial space, so Kulback's is planning to move ahead with the project even without any tenants lined up.

A public hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at Lancaster Town Hall. Municipal site plan approval is also needed.

If approved, work would begin by late fall of this year, with completion a year later.

