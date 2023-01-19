Want to go to the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game? Be prepared to pay

Tickets to Sunday's Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals have become a hot item.

The Bills-Bengals game is the top-selling of the two upcoming AFC divisional round games, according to secondary market ticket seller StubHub.

As of Thursday, tickets on StubHub for Bills-Bengals start at around $180 each, including fees, and there were about 4,600 remaining. To sit in the lower level from the end zone to midfield on Sunday, prices on StubHub range from about $250 to $650, with fees.

It may also be the most anticipated of the four NFL playoff games this weekend, given the star power of the quarterbacks on each side – the Bills' Josh Allen and Bengals' Joe Burrow – and the cardiac arrest suffered by Bills safety Damar Hamlin that led to the cancellation of the game between the two teams earlier this month.

It will also be the first time the Bills have hosted a playoff game that can be attended by a full stadium of fans this late into the postseason in 29 years.

Tickets to the 3 p.m. game at Highmark Stadium are hot, due to the high demand from secondary ticket purchasers, Stubhub notes. They’re outselling the other AFC divisional round matchup, Saturday’s contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, by over 20%, according to Stubhub. Sales for Bills-Bengals are also on track to surpass demand for both the Bills-Chiefs and Bengals-Tennessee Titans divisional round games last season on StubHub.

Prices dropped substantially for last weekend’s wildcard game between the Bills and Miami Dolphins because, experts in secondary market ticket sales said, the Dolphins were playing with a third-string quarterback, the lack of interest from Miami fans to travel to Buffalo in January and Bills fans anticipating a long postseason run and saving money to attend future playoff games.

“With the game not being completed in Cincinnati, to now see it in the divisional round creates a lot of excitement,” said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. “I can’t speak for Bills fans, but this certainly seems to have become the trajectory for the team, and everyone is ready for them to take that next step, which is why we’ve continuously seen a lot of demand – particularly for this game, but also in general – from Bills fans.”

But even with the game selling well, ticket prices are going down on the secondary market as the game gets closer – a trend that happens for most NFL regular season and playoff matchups.

Buffalo ticket reselling company VIPTIX.com had the cheapest seat for the divisional round in Buffalo around this time last week listed at $260 in total, but that price has gone down by nearly $100. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest resale ticket is now going for $170, including fees.

“You look at the supply number, and that kinds of tells us what will happen with prices,” Nick Giammusso, owner of VIPTIX.com, said last week. “You usually see prices slide as the game gets closer, and then you’ll start seeing a lot more buyers, and prices will then increase again.”

Budelli said while many fans do wait for ticket prices to come down before buying, the more affordable seats in the 300 level or in the corners and end zones are the ones that will go the fastest.

“As the number of tickets go down, it is always harder to predict where the market will go,” he said.

Bills fan Paul Wujek, who takes clients to every home game, said this is the type of game fans have been anticipating for years, with the winner advancing to play in the AFC championship game.

“You got to be there at the stadium for this one,” said Wujek, who works for Lighthouse Technology Services.

The teams also met in a much-anticipated Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 that was never finished after Hamlin collapsed. The second-year professional was injured on a tackle he made and had to be resuscitated on the field after he stopped breathing, leading to the decision to halt the game while it was still in the first quarter. The NFL decided it would not be continued, and the Bills wound up as the second seed in the AFC playoffs. The Bengals are the third seed, with one game separating the two teams.

The last time the Bills hosted a divisional round game where a full crowd capacity was allowed inside the stadium was in January 1994, when the team defeated the Los Angeles Raiders on their way to a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance. The Bills did host a divisional round game against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2021 playoffs, but it was at a limited capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“(It’s) sure to be one of the most emotional games of the weekend,” Budelli said. “For fans eager to watch the two young quarterbacks face each other in Buffalo, there are still plenty of tickets available.”

But not every Bills fan will be able to afford a ticket. For some, it can represent most of a weekly paycheck, Catrina Penders said.

She’ll make the best of it, enjoying the game with her family at home, including her 4-year-old son, but realizes it is difficult to replace the excitement of being at the game.

“The more exciting the game is, the harder it is to get to it,” she said. “I’ve been there before for home openers and other games, and I know you can’t replace the experience of being there, in the parking lots and in the stadium. I hope, one day, I can get to a playoff game.”

Bills-Bengals will not, however, be the most expensive of the games to attend this weekend. The cheapest seat for Saturday's New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles game is about $450, and for Sunday's Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers game, the cheapest seat is about $425, ticket resale website Gametime noted Thursday.

If the Bills win, they either move on to play top-seeded Kansas City at a neutral site in Atlanta, or stay at home to take on Jacksonville in the AFC championship game. The game against the Chiefs would be a neutral site affair because the Bills finished a half game behind Kansas City and beat them during the regular season, but played one less game than them due to the Bengals contest going unfinished.

Wujek said he thinks that was the only fair resolution.

“What else are you going to do?” he said. “Hopefully, K.C. gets knocked out and the Bills get another home game.”