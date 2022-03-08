Walden Galleria owner in danger of defaulting on mortgage

The Walden Galleria is facing hard times, as the drop-off in shoppers in recent years is causing the owner of the Cheektowaga mall to stare down the financial abyss once again.

A financial research firm is warning that the Galleria is in danger of defaulting on the $237 million loan it owes on the property – a loan that is for more than the appraised value of the mall.

But its owner, Pyramid Management Group, isn't throwing in the towel. It is asking its lenders for five more years to overcome its hurdles.

The Galleria is the largest and most dominant retail mall in the region, and the only one not to already face either a sale or a pending transformation into something different. It's still mostly occupied by tenants, and has even managed to fill some holes with new ones from time to time.

But it hasn't been immune from suffering, as consumers turn to the internet for their purchases, or opt for a big-box specialty retailer or discounter instead of the department stores or smaller in-line stores that dot a mall.