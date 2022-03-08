Walden Galleria owner in danger of defaulting on mortgage

The Walden Galleria is facing hard times, as the drop-off in shoppers in recent years is causing the owner of the Cheektowaga mall to stare down the financial abyss once again.
A financial research firm is warning that the Galleria is in danger of defaulting on the $237 million loan it owes on the property – a loan that is for more than the appraised value of the mall.
But its owner, Pyramid Management Group, isn't throwing in the towel. It is asking its lenders for five more years to overcome its hurdles.
The Galleria is the largest and most dominant retail mall in the region, and the only one not to already face either a sale or a pending transformation into something different. It's still mostly occupied by tenants, and has even managed to fill some holes with new ones from time to time.
But it hasn't been immune from suffering, as consumers turn to the internet for their purchases, or opt for a big-box specialty retailer or discounter instead of the department stores or smaller in-line stores that dot a mall.
Even worse, the Galleria has been hammered even more than other malls in Erie County by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Canadian shoppers that comprised a significant part of its regional destination business were prevented from visiting for most of the last two years.
As a result, sales in 2020 were down by 38% from just two years earlier, and profits plunged by half in the same period.
Its finances improved somewhat in 2021, but not enough. And the appraised value of the mall was slashed by almost two-thirds in November 2020 – putting its mortgage underwater, just as it comes due.
Now, Syracuse-based Pyramid is facing "imminent default" on its $237.7 million mortgage, which has been sent back for "special servicing" by KeyBank for the second time in the past two years, according to a bulletin from commercial real estate research firm Trepp LLC.
Pyramid is still current on its debt, but the 10-year loan is due in May with a massive balloon payment, and the property is now only worth $216 million – a big drop from $600 million when the loan was originated and sold in 2012. So Pyramid is asking the servicer for a five-year extension to give it more time.
Pyramid officials could not be reached to comment.
This is the second time that Pyramid asked for help. The first time, during the depths of the pandemic, the company got a deferral of debt payments from June 2020 through December 2020.
Kroll Bond Rating Agency also downgraded the highest level of securities investments backed by the loan, from AAA to B, because of its own concerns.
Built in 1989, the super-regional mall has more than 1.45 million square feet of space, and was renovated in 2008. Occupancy, which had fallen to 75% in 2020, was back up to 90% last year.
Major tenants include Macy's, J.C. Penney, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, Gap, Regal Cinemas, DSW, Dave & Buster's, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, Cheesecake Factory, H&M, The Melting Pot, P.F. Chang's and Texas de Brazil. According to Trepp, 58 tenants have more than four years remaining on their leases, while 16 leases expire within a year.