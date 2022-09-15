Votes are in: Kaleida Health union workers authorize a strike if contract can't be reached

The votes have been tallied, and union workers at Kaleida Health have overwhelmingly given their bargaining committee the authority to call a strike.

About 75% of roughly 6,300 eligible Kaleida union workers cast a vote between Tuesday and Thursday and, of those who voted, 96% voted in favor of authorizing a strike, union officials announced about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The vote does not mean a strike will happen immediately, or happen at all for that matter. What it does is give the unions' roughly 50-person bargaining committee the authority to call a strike if necessary, which could happen, for instance, if tensions escalate or negotiations stall.

If the bargaining committee does call a strike, they must give Kaleida 10-day notice, so Western New York's largest health system can initiate a plan to ensure patient care or transfers.

The vote's most immediate effect, or so the unions hope, is that it gives them leverage, angling to move negotiations along more expeditiously. Bargaining between the two sides will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

"They made their voices very loud and clear that they're not taking what's on the table," Cori Gambini, president of Communications Workers of America Local 1168, said of the strike authorization vote. "We're going to get back tomorrow to the bargaining table with the strike authorization, knowing that we have it, and hopefully Kaleida Health will start making some movement."

Kaleida has pointed out that a strike authorization vote is often part of the bargaining process. The health system has said it is "fully aware of the importance of these negotiations to bargaining unit employees and the organization alike."

The strike authorization vote, however, ramps up the pressure.

What's at stake as contract talks for 6,300 Kaleida workers enter next phase About 6,300 Kaleida union workers will vote Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on whether to give their bargaining committee the authority to call a strike if negotiations stall or tensions escalate.

"We are eager to get back to the bargaining table tomorrow," Kaleida Chief Administrative Officer Mike Hughes said in a statement late Thursday. "The unions have had to focus on the strike vote, so we have not been able to negotiate the past three days. As we have said all along, we do not want a strike, it will be devastating and dangerous for this community."

“What we want is a fair contract that appropriately rewards our workforce and positions the organization for the future," he said. "That includes no concessionary bargaining, addressing staffing needs, and once again becoming the market leader in wages. We have not wavered from those commitments, but our resources are not endless."

Kaleida and the two unions, CWA Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have been bargaining since mid-March, with the previous contract expiring July 31 after two monthlong extensions.

What's making these talks more difficult than in past negotiating cycles: Exhausted health care workers who have seen their colleagues quit, switch fields or retire are squaring off with a health system with significant financial struggles.

The major unresolved issues are staffing and wages.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On staffing – the largest issue in health care right now – the two sides have made progress.

For one, as part of the state-mandated clinical staffing committee process, Kaleida said it has committed to creating 436 full-time-equivalent positions across Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital/DeGraff Medical Park and Oishei Children's Hospital.

The unions, however, want to build on that. Further, the unions note, there are more than 800 vacancies across Kaleida on top of that hiring commitment, resulting in major staffing gaps that are worse than ever before.

Kaleida’s ‘fragile’ finances and burned-out employees making labor deal difficult to reach While the two unions – Communications Workers of America Local 1168 and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East – and Kaleida have made progress since talks started in March and have reached tentative agreements on many articles, officials remain engaged in difficult economic discussions and "remain very far apart."

Hughes has said the health system's current economic offer, which includes wages, benefits and clinical staffing commitments, totals $200 million over three years. While that is more than double the cost of the three-year agreement signed in 2019, the prior deal did not include state-mandated clinical staffing commitments, which total about $30 million a year.

Hughes said the unions' current economic proposal would cost significantly more, creating a situation where both sides are "still quite far apart."

The unions' current proposal, Hughes said, could "jeopardize the future viability of Kaleida Health."

"Kaleida was financially impacted by the pandemic, as all hospitals were, but we cannot let its financial losses continue to dictate the quality of care within its hospitals and quality of life for its workforce," said Jim Scordato, 1199SEIU's vice president of the Western New York hospital division. "We will not settle for understaffed facilities, burnout and exhaustion as the status quo. We are demanding a contract that will enforce safe staffing ratios, keep wages competitive, and help attract and retain the staff needed to make Kaleida a great place to work again."

If it does come to a strike, a walkout at Kaleida would have the potential to be far more disruptive than last fall's nearly six-week strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

That's because, unlike an agreement at Catholic Health System that specified a strike could only happen at Mercy, Kaleida has no such assurances if a strike is called. That means a strike could happen across the Kaleida system.

To prepare for such a strike, Kaleida met this week with the Erie County Health Department and the state Health Department to review its updated contingency plans. Those plans include everything from emergency room access, triaging surgical cases, ambulance transportation and coordination with hospitals where patients may need to be transferred.

Kaleida also has engaged Michigan crisis staffing firm Huffmaster, the same firm that Catholic Health System used during the Mercy strike.

"Our hope is that those measures will prove unnecessary, but it is critical that we have contingencies in place for the sake of our patients," Hughes said. "Patient access and care will remain the priority, no matter the duration or location of a possible work stoppage."

The contract being negotiated covers nurses, dietary workers, personal care attendants, service and maintenance staff, among many others, across several Kaleida facilities, including Buffalo General, Oishei, Millard Fillmore, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff and various clinics. All told, about 63% of Kaleida's payroll is involved in these talks.

CWA Area Director Debora Hayes said the unions remain confident that Kaleida "will present a proposal that will alleviate this crisis for our members and build Kaleida back to the quality system it was before there is a need to strike."

"But, after months of negotiating, we are at a breaking point," Hayes said. "This strike vote is a clear message that we will not settle for the status quo that is short staffing, burnout and high employee turnover that continues to diminish quality care for Buffalo."