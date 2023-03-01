(2 Feb 2023)
RESTRICTION SUMMARY:
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Wayne, Michigan - 14 June 2021
1. Various of Bronco SUVs rolling down the assembly line at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant
HEADLINE: 2 square off in historic UAW presidential election
ANNOTATION: The candidates vying to lead the United Auto Workers agree on at least one thing.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Detroit - 16 July 2019
2. Then-United Auto Workers President Gary Jones shakes hands with General Motors CEO Mary Barra as the union kicked off bargaining with GM on a new contract
ANNOTATION: Both say they'll try to get as much as possible from automakers during this year's contract talks.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit - 13 January 2023
3. SOUNDBITE (English) Shawn Fain, UAW presidential candidate:
"These workers have worked through COVID. They've been there through everything. I mean, they deserve their fair shake."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Flint, Michigan - 20 January 2023
4. UAW President Ray Curry is introduced and makes his way to the stage during a news event at GM's Flint Engine plant
ANNOTATION: Incumbent President Ray Curry faces a challenge from Shawn Fain, who began as an electrician at a Chrysler metal casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Flint, Michigan - 20 January 2023
5. Various of workers at the Flint Engine event
ANNOTATION: The men were the top finishers in a five-candidate race in December, but neither received more than 50% of the vote.
ANNOTATION: So, now they're in a runoff to lead the Detroit-based union.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit - 19 January 2023
6. SOUNDBITE (English) Ray Curry, UAW presidential candidate:
++PARTIALLY COVERED++
"What's at stake in this election is a key piece about success, continuing the transformation, continuing the improvements that have been made with regard to reform, not taking steps backwards."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Flint, Michigan - 20 January 2023
7. Curry speaks during the Flint Engine event
ANNOTATION: It's the first election in UAW history in which members have voted directly for their leaders.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Romulus, Michigan - 17 September 2019
8. Various of striking workers picketing at a GM Powertrain plant
ANNOTATION: Members decided on direct elections in the wake of a bribery-and-embezzlement scandal involving union officials.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit - 13 January 2023
9. SOUNDBITE (English) Shawn Fain, UAW presidential candidate:
++PARTIALLY COVERED++
"This is a historic moment. You think about this -- longer than I've been alive and we have never had the opportunity -- the membership has not had the opportunity to elect their top leadership in this union."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Wayne, Michigan - 14 June 2021
10. A worker opens the driver's-side doors of a Ford Bronco
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Flat Rock, Michigan - 18 September 2018
11. Various of a Ford employee working at the automaker's Flat Rock Assembly Plant
ANNOTATION: Who runs the UAW is important to the union's 373,000 members, but also to those elsewhere in the manufacturing world.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Wayne, Michigan - 14 June 2021
12. Various of the Bronco assembly line
ANNOTATION: The union has set the standard for U.S. factory wages in past years.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit - 13 January 2023
13. SOUNDBITE (English) Shawn Fain, UAW presidential candidate:
++PARTIALLY COVERED++
"We lift everybody up, not just the union, nonunion workers, just the working class. That's what made -- that's what built the working class."
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ARCHIVE: Wayne, Michigan - 14 June 2021
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Find out more about AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/HowWeWork
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Archive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/APArchives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/bb1d1476b3774f2fbfffc9be829ccb39