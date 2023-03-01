The vote count is set to begin Wednesday for United Auto Workers International runoff elections.

The results will determine the next president of the UAW International, as well as the next director of Region 9, which is headquartered in Amherst.

For the first time, UAW members around the country are voting directly for their top officials, rather than through a delegate system. The Buffalo Niagara region is home to a large population of active and retired UAW workers from employers including General Motors and Ford plants.

The UAW International is under the oversight of a court-appointed, independent monitor following a series of scandals involving UAW leaders. The monitor will start counting the mailed-in ballots on Wednesday morning; it's not clear when the count will be finished.

The runoff for Region 9 director pits Daniel Vicente, recording secretary for UAW 644 in Pottstown, Pa., against Lauren Farrell, assistant director for Region 9. Vicente received 41% of the votes in a three-person field last year, to Farrell's 31%. The position of Region 9 director is currently vacant.

Shawn Fain and incumbent Ray Curry are competing for president. The UAW will begin contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers later this year.