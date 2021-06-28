Voelker's Lanes up for local landmarking – over owner's opposition

The preservation effort comes after Voelker filed plans earlier this year to raze the structure at 680-686 Amherst, along with three other buildings at 666 and 668 Amherst, and a house around the corner at 1634 Elmwood.

The bowling alley, restaurant and bar – which she has operated since her father, Glenn D. Voelker, retired in 2008 – shut down permanently in early May, after decades as one of Buffalo's oldest such businesses and a destination for generations of bowlers. It is considered one of the most familiar sites in that part of the city, but the equipment has already been removed, and Voelker said she gave up her liquor license and city licenses.

"It’s not going to be Voelker’s anymore," she said. "We will not be opening again. That is just a fact. It’s sad. It was a very hard decision for me to make, but life goes on. Things change."

Voelker wants to redevelop the site into something new, but hasn't given any specifics, nor has she submitted any plans to city officials. She said she's had it for sale or lease for the past decade, and previously "passed up millions of dollars" in sale offers for the property to become a Taco Bell or Sonic restaurant.

"These were not the ideas I had for the corner," she said.