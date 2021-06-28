Voelker's Lanes up for local landmarking – over owner's opposition

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Preservation Board blocked the owner of Voelker's Bowling Center in North Buffalo from tearing down the building to make way for future development.
Now, it wants to permanently protect the 124-year-old hotel-turned-lanes from ever facing the threat again, citing its historic significance.
The Voelker family's proposal to demolish their century-old hotel-turned-bowling alley is hitting a wall of opposition from preservationists and neighbors.
But it will have to overcome opposition from the owner herself, who doesn't see any value remaining in the building.
"I get the front door is still 120 years old, but I don’t get why they want to save this building that’s falling down," Krista Voelker said. "We’re just basically in disagreement with what it is."
The city panel is considering designating the onetime Hotel Elmwood at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Amherst Street as a local landmark, preventing alterations to the structure that dates to 1886 and that has been owned or operated by the Voelker family since 1896.
"My position right now is wait-and-see," North District Council Member Joseph Golombek said. "In theory, I’m not opposed to the demolition there and something being built there, but the devil is in the details."
But with Voelker opposing the restrictions, the panel has put off making a decision, opting to seek further input from the community before making a recommendation to the Common Council.
"The people that live there don’t want to live next to a vacant building," Voelker said, adding that the building has been broken into twice in the last month, and had a squatter during the pandemic. "We all know what a vacant building brings."
The preservation effort comes after Voelker filed plans earlier this year to raze the structure at 680-686 Amherst, along with three other buildings at 666 and 668 Amherst, and a house around the corner at 1634 Elmwood.
The bowling alley, restaurant and bar – which she has operated since her father, Glenn D. Voelker, retired in 2008 – shut down permanently in early May, after decades as one of Buffalo's oldest such businesses and a destination for generations of bowlers. It is considered one of the most familiar sites in that part of the city, but the equipment has already been removed, and Voelker said she gave up her liquor license and city licenses.
"It’s not going to be Voelker’s anymore," she said. "We will not be opening again. That is just a fact. It’s sad. It was a very hard decision for me to make, but life goes on. Things change."
Voelker wants to redevelop the site into something new, but hasn't given any specifics, nor has she submitted any plans to city officials. She said she's had it for sale or lease for the past decade, and previously "passed up millions of dollars" in sale offers for the property to become a Taco Bell or Sonic restaurant.
"These were not the ideas I had for the corner," she said.
"I could have gotten rid of it with them. I held onto it because I do care about the neighborhood," she added. "I do want to build something there eventually, but I haven't gotten the right fit."
She suggested it could be a grocery store or bank branch, which "are great for the neighborhood," but for now, she would just leave the land as open green space.
But the lack of a clear plan didn't sit well with preservationists, community members or even Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek, who represents that district. New city rules also require any applicant for demolition to first submit redevelopment plans. So when the Preservation Board got the demolition permit application in April, it recommended denial, and then referred the property to its Landmarks Subcommittee for consideration and action.
"They consider it, because it was around during the Pan Am, to be historical. I consider it just to be old," she said. "The building's in terrible shape. Anybody can see that."
According to the landmark application, the buildings "embody Buffalo's – and New York State's – complicated and colorful relationship with alcohol and laboring, ethnic commercial ties, neighborhood development and mass leisure activities."
"I disagree with some of their opinions about the landmark stuff," Voelker said. "Some of the things they presented I find factually incorrect, considering that my family has been on the corner for 120 years."
She noted that the hotel rooms have been gone for 50 years – razed to make room for the front parking lot. Preserving it now, she said, would just mean leaving a vacant 30,000-square-foot building at that corner.
The Preservation Board will reconsider the application on July 8.
"They just want to hear from the community before they make their decision," said Voelker, who added that she has already spoken with a half-dozen neighbors that don't want a vacant building. "I'm looking for more community support."
