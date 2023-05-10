BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

May 9, 2023

Building up North Tonawanda

Construction has begun on a 108-unit apartment complex on the shore of the Niagara River in North Tonawanda, as VisoneCo Site Development doubles down on its successful residential development next door.

The Clarence-based developer owned by the Visone family knocked down an old 17,000-square-foot medical building at 624 River Road, before starting construction a couple of months ago on the $22 million project. Foundations are now being poured on the 3.7-acre site, and the 18-month project is expected to finish by fall 2024.

Upon completion, the four-story, 148,000-square-foot apartment building will feature a mix of unit sizes, with six studios, 43 one-bedroom apartments, 56 two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom apartments. The units will range in size from 780 square feet to 1,700 square feet, with the largest apartments being "a couple of huge corner waterfront units," said Tom Celik, VisoneCo chief operating officer.

Rents will vary from $1,600 to more than $3,000, but Celik said the developer is confident in the demand. Visone built the similar $20 million River's Edge project with 88 units at 600 River Road in 2019, and leased it through the Covid-19 pandemic. It's still fully occupied, he said.

"People like it. They like the community," Celik said. "People call it Florida living in Buffalo, on the water."

In between, the developer bought a site at 622 River Road from a dentist and erected a 13,700-square-foot blue building that fronts the street. The smaller $2.9 million project was completed a few months ago, and now includes two commercial office suites – one for the dentist and another 1,700-square-foot space that is available for lease – plus nine apartments, of which a few are rented.

All will be managed by VisoneCo affiliate Stonewall Property Management.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Shatkin plans advance

It has been years in the making, but Amherst dentist Todd E. Shatkin may soon get his dental school up and running – if he can get the needed accreditation.

Shatkin, the owner of Shatkin Dental Health, wants to create and open the Shatkin College of Dentistry as part of Daemen University, using part of the Phillips Brothers Supply building at 2525 Kensington Ave.

The new graduate school would be located next door to Shatkin's dental businesses on Kensington – a dental practice, dental training and dental implant manufacturing – and would share space and staff.

That would put it about a mile away from Daemen's campus. But it would still operate as part of Daemen, and would train as many as 120 students each year through a three-year dental surgery doctoral degree program.

Last month, the Amherst Planning Board approved the project, in which Shatkin would redevelop 16,160 square feet of space in the 29,350-square-foot building – including a 4,400-square-foot mezzanine in part of the existing warehouse. Phillips Brothers would retain 5,662 square feet of retail space and 11,928 square feet of warehouse space in the building. Daemen's separate Institute for Mobility and Technology is no longer part of the project.

Shatkin also plans to convert the dead-end portion of Ridgewood Drive adjacent to the building into a private paved parking lot, with 83 spaces. But Daemen has also committed to shuttle 45 second- and third-year students to the site from its main campus nearby, to reduce the potential parking and traffic impacts. First-year students will not use the facility.

The proposed school is being reviewed by the state Department of Education and the Commission on Dental Accreditation before it can open. Shatkin said he hopes to have both approvals by October, as well as tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency, before starting construction by year-end and opening the school to students in August 2024.

More Amherst projects

The Amherst panel also approved a proposal by Novum Medical Products to double its existing shipping-and-receiving warehouse and office facility by constructing a 10,525-square-foot addition in the back of its 10,486-square-foot warehouse at 80 Creekside.

But the board tabled Benderson Development Co.'s planned redevelopment of the former Squire Shop building on Main Street in Snyder because two of the properties – the main building at 4548 Main and a 950-square-foot Craftsman-style stone-and-stucco house at 22 Chateau Terrace – are being reviewed and considered for historic designation. The project also covers 4564 Main and 17 Fruehauf Ave.

Benderson, which bought the four vacant properties in March 2018 for $1.36 million, plans to demolish the structures and replace them with a three-story apartment building that would also contain two restaurants. The project would feature 44 apartments and 6,624 square feet of ground-floor retail and commercial space, plus 76 parking spaces in two levels of semi-below-grade parking.

But neighbors have fought the proposal, and submitted the two properties for landmarking by the town in order to stop the development. So the Planning Board asked the Amherst Historic Preservation Committee for a ruling. The board also noted that the State Historic Preservation Office has determined that 4548 Main is eligible for the State and National Registers of Historic Places, although it is not yet listed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

259 Chicago St.

Then: Ellicott Development Co. agreed to purchase a 10,000-square-foot warehouse at 259 Chicago St., a block away from where it is working on plans to convert a 155-year-old warehouse at 222 Chicago into apartments and commercial space. The building, which was owned and occupied by Wendt USA, was listed for sale by Pyramid Brokerage Co. for $700,000.

But first, Ellicott had to ask the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority – whose executive offices at 300 Perry St. and its Commodore Perry Projects are adjacent – to release a 60-year-old deed restriction that limited the site's use to an armored-car service.

Now: Ellicott, which is owned by Carl and William Paladino, completed its purchase of the building and property for $630,000 from Wendt. The subsidiary of Germany's Günter Wendt GmbH, which makes coated and nonwoven abrasive tools for grinding, finishing and polishing, will be relocating.

The building – which was renovated in 2008 – includes 5,000 square feet of warehouse space, 3,000 square feet of light-manufacturing area and a 2,000-square-foot office. Ellicott did not have current plans for the building.

"Freestanding industrial buildings remain in short supply in the current market," Pyramid agent Charles Kolber said. "Combined with strong interest in the vicinity of Chicago Street, we generated multiple offers for Wendt."

THE LATEST

A Niagara Falls helicopter tour company is planning an expansion.

Lactalis won approval to expand its Buffalo plant.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer is pushing legislation he says will help Viridi Parente.

Lake Shore Bank's new CEO is a turnaround specialist.

Developer wants tax breaks for reuse of former Gates Circle medical building.

Douglas Jemal agrees to buy historic Roycroft Inn in East Aurora.

The plan to raise the minimum wage in New York includes some escape hatches.

The state budget includes new ways to crack down on illegal pot shops.

The plan to add to Samuel's Grande Manor is changing.

A group that is critical of unions is using billboards to target Workers United.

A project to revamp the former Truck-Lite factory in Falconer is getting tax breaks.

A coalition of community groups continues to criticize KeyBank's community investment initiatives.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Buffalo Bills fans know the team is playing a game in London next season. But their travel plans are on hold because they don't know when. They will find out Wednesday.

2. Cornhole takes root in Buffalo: Cornhole is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and Buffalo hasn't been left out of the boom.

3. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

4. Part carnival, part sports: How the Buffalo Bandits turned a second-tier professional sport into a fan favorite.

5. The next war on weed: How unlicensed marijuana stores threaten to upend the state's legal cannabis retail program.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.