A Buffalo battery storage system manufacturer has plans to get bigger, and it is seeking a low-interest federal loan to help speed up and expand those plans.

Viridi Parente is looking for a $200 million loan from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Innovative Energy Loan Guarantee Program to help accelerate the company’s plans to expand at its East Delavan Avenue manufacturing plant, formerly owned by American Axle.

It could lead to the creation of more than 400 jobs over the next few years at the company, which now employs 100 people. The expansion would install 10 additional automated production lines that could make 100,000 battery storage units annually. Viridi Parente currently makes about 3,000 units annually, and CEO Jon Williams said the company has a backlog of orders.

Viridi Parente, which is Latin for green parent, develops and produces lithium-ion battery storage systems capable of holding a significant amount of energy for later use. Its devices have been installed in heavy construction equipment that previously ran on diesel fuel to make those vehicles cleaner and quieter than before. And it has been tested and certified for installation and use in occupied buildings – including a 500-megawatt system already in place at the Hauptmann-Woodward Institute.

While electric power is more expensive than fossil fuel, Williams said Monday that could change with the help of legislation.

“This is about efficiency,” said Williams, who started the company in 2010.

“Electric technology is infinitely more efficient than fossil fuel. It’s more expensive today because we haven’t scaled," he said. "We can wait 100 years to do that, or we can get it done in the next 10.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said companies on the cutting edge of new technologies, such as Viridi Parente, will become the foundation for developing high-tech manufacturing and rebuilding industry in Western New York.

New programs created in the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are already helping the company grow, Schumer said. The legislation encourages the use of green energy by providing tax breaks to these companies. Schumer said he is working to block an effort by a contingent of Republicans to repeal it.

“This loan would mean they hire people quicker and fill more orders quicker,” Schumer said. “These loans are really competitive, but I’m the majority leader and wrote this law, so I have a lot of say where the money goes, and I’m going to fight hard to get it right here.”

Viridi Parente developed a patented process for preventing the problem that some electric cars have experienced, when one cell in a battery pack fails, lights up and causes the others to catch fire. It invented a system that separates and captures the energy when a cell fails, preventing a larger fire, Williams said.

The federal loan Viridi Parente is seeking carries an interest rate of about 3%, which is far below market rates for commercial loans that can top 10%, Schumer said.

The loan would be paid back in the jobs that are created, taxes being paid and the enhancements in the supply chain, Schumer said.

“If you want this technology to accelerate, you need the dollars not to go into interest rates and other fees,” Williams said.

There are about 850,000 square feet on the campus – once occupied by General Motors and then American Axle & Manufacturing, which closed the plant in 2007. Viridi Parente currently occupies about 300,000 square feet of it. Expansion plans could call for the company to take over more of it. Williams has already invested about $45 million dollars at the 45-acre site.

The company also has an impact on the surrounding neighborhood, since many of its employees live nearby. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said Williams was passionate and intentional about bringing opportunities to the neglected neighborhood that nearly one year ago endured a mass shooting perpetrated by a White supremacist.

“Jon has a specific plan to make sure that the growth benefits people living in East Buffalo and paying them family-sustaining living wages,” Brown said.

The company is focused on recruiting employees from the East Side through GreenForce, a nonprofit that it formed in partnership with local leaders, including local pastors, that works to identify potential employees and train them. They currently have more than 500 job applications.

“Everybody has been saying that you can’t find people. That’s nonsense,” Williams said. “There are so many people from the community that want to work, you just have to connect.”