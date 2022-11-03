Viridi Parente has big plans to expand in Buffalo

The former General Motors and American Axle & Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue may soon be home to more than 600 workers focused on clean energy and battery storage to power heavy equipment and buildings.

Viridi Parente, the company founded by businessman Jon M. Williams in 2010, has undertaken a $10 million expansion of its operation at the 42-acre site, adding 139,000 square feet of space to expand its production, research and development and other operations. That will also include installation of automated manufacturing technology and additional equipment needed to produce the batteries.

Williams – who purchased the 1.4-million-square-foot complex from American Axle after that company closed its plant in 2007 – expects his green-energy company to eventually occupy the entire facility, once the rest of it has been renovated. That's more than 850,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space in all, after Williams demolished several sections that could be not be reused.

As a result, Viridi's workforce – which has already grown from a dozen to just shy of 100 in the last year – is poised to add another 500 jobs, largely pulling from the surrounding neighborhoods in three or four inner-city ZIP codes.

Photos: At day at work at Viridi Parente Viridi Parente deploys safe lithium-ion technology into applications that have been historically dominated by fossil fuel energy sources.

"There are plenty of capable people who want to work. We just have to be smarter about where we locate our business so they have access to it," Williams said. "The majority of our workforce over the next two years will walk to work."

Viridi develops and produces lithium-ion battery storage systems. Its devices have been installed in heavy construction equipment that previously ran on diesel fuel, and is now cleaner and quieter than before. And it's been tested and certified for installation and use in occupied buildings – including a 500-megawatt system already in place at the Hauptmann-Woodward Institute.

"We’re going to change the way energy is used in the United States," Williams said.

It developed a patented process for preventing the problem that some electric cars have experienced, when one cell in a battery pack fails, lights up, and causes the others to catch fire.

Viridi invented a system that separates and captures the energy when a cell fails, preventing a larger fire. “Our pack is the only pack in the world today that is fail-safe,” Williams said.

The company is focused on recruiting employees from the East Side community, through GreenForce, a new nonprofit that works to identify potential employees and train them.

Viridi and GreenForce have over 270 job applications, of which 72% are from the surrounding ZIP codes and 64% are currently unemployed.

The growth of Viridi at 1001 E. Delavan demonstrates the rise of alternative energy as not only a power source but also a growing source of investment, production and jobs.

"This is an inflection point in Buffalo manufacturing," said Cong. Brian Higgins, D-NY, who toured Viridi's facility on Thursday. "I am amazed and encouraged by the extraordinary progress I’ve seen here. It represents the decline of auto manufacturing in Buffalo, but the resurrection of electrification of vehicles and energy storage."