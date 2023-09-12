Two years ago, the members trying to bring a co-op market to Williamsville said they would focus their search for a store location along Main Street in the heart of the village.

Earlier this summer, the co-op announced it had found a home in Williamsville.

Except, the store site is not, technically, within the village.

The storefront at 420 Evans St., off Sheridan Drive, is about a mile north of Main Street and about 1,000 feet outside the Williamsville village limits in the Town of Amherst.

“They looked at a number of properties in the village and they just couldn’t make them work. They really tried,” said Mary Lowther, a former Williamsville mayor, village trustee and early co-op member.

The village sites promised better walkability within Williamsville’s central business district but came with higher rents and limited space for customers to park, officials said.

This drove market leadership to select the Evans Street site, a former BAC for Women owned by Benderson Development Co., where work has started on the store façade in hopes for a 2024 opening.

“You know they say, ‘Location, location, location,’ “ said Stephen Hunt, a licensed associate real estate broker with Hunt Commercial hired to lead the site-selection process. “I think it’s ‘parking, parking, parking.’ “

The founders established the co-op in 2017 with the idea of bringing a member-owned market to Williamsville that would sell locally produced grocery items.

The co-op was not meant to directly compete with large supermarkets such as Wegmans or Tops Markets, which abound in Amherst, but to replicate the targeted success of the Lexington Co-op in Buffalo or the East Aurora Co-op, officials said then.

The co-op in late 2017 and early 2018 received a $7,000 grant from Erie County and a $5,000 grant from the Amherst Development Corporation to pay for a feasibility study and for a consultant to help the organization act on the study’s findings.

The study was meant to help guide the site-selection process for the market, a search that got underway in 2021.

The Covid-19 pandemic had stymied the co-op campaign, but the organization reached the milestone of 500 members by March 2021 and it had 648 when the search got started three months later.

“The site-selection goal is to find a suitable home for the Village Co-op Market of Williamsville within the limits of the Village of Williamsville along Main Street,” the organization announced then.

Hunt said the organization seriously considered at least half a dozen sites, both within and outside the village limits.

The co-op, which planned all along to lease the market space, ran into higher potential rents along Main Street, he said.

And many locations didn’t have enough room for both the market building and the required parking, said Hunt, dryly calling them “postage stamp” properties.

“So the combination of limited parking and higher rents for what would be radically reconstructed or brand-new construction just would kind of blow the budget for the food store,” he said.

One potential location was a former brewery and warehouse at 34 W. Spring St. The village in 2017 had sought a $10 million state grant to buy and overhaul the property, and the surrounding streetscape, with a cooperative market as a potential tenant.

But the village didn’t receive the grant and the market looked elsewhere. The property is now owned by Iskalo Development, which owns a vacant parcel at Main Street and Garrison Road, near Garrison Park, that also received consideration during the search.

In addition, the search looked at the building that now hosts One-Eyed Cat Brewing and a warehouse on South Long Street, said Lowther.

Hunt said the property at 420 Evans, a former gym in a shopping plaza south of Sheridan Drive, was identified as an option early in the process.

“We had six or seven different financial scenarios and this one was the best,” he said.

And Hunt said the landlord was prepared to move quickly to get the storefront ready. In fact, Benderson donated to the co-op all the equipment left behind at the former Orchard Fresh grocery store in Orchard Park, Jim Walfrand, the co-op board’s president, said this summer.

The future home of the market is close enough to the village that organizers and news outlets at the time of the announcement reported it is in Williamsville.

But it’s actually about 1,000 feet north of the village’s northernmost boundary.

And it’s a mile north of Main Street, the thoroughfare at Williamsville’s core.

“That was our hope, that we could find a space on Main Street that would be walkable for the whole village,” said Lowther, also a director of the Williamsville Business Association. “And, unfortunately, they looked at several locations and they just weren’t big enough for what they wanted to do, with parking. That’s the key. I mean, you have to have parking if you’re going to sell food. If you’re going to have a market.”

The co-op as of Monday morning had 1,001 member-owners who each paid a $150 lifetime fee.

As renovations continue in the 10,000-square-foot store, with an eye toward a fall 2024 opening, the organization must hire employees and set up an operational system.

The co-op has set a target of 1,500 members by the time the store opens to members and non-members alike.

“It’s a good number of people who have joined up, who have interest, and they are local people,” Lowther said. “So I think that there’s the market, and the desire, to have a co-op. And I’m really optimistic that they’ll be able to make it work.”