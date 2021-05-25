Villa Maria conversion to Angela's House secures critical funding

The 55 one- and 12 two-bedroom apartments will range in size from 666 to 793 square feet, according to diagrams, and will rent for $596-$730 per month. All units are affordable for those earning less than 60% of the area median income, and seven units will be fully accessible for handicapped residents, with three accessible for those with hearing or vision impairments.

The project includes 21 units of supportive housing for homeless seniors, funded by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, which will subsidize a full-time social worker and other on-site staffing. Catholic Charities will also provide referrals to those residents for services such as physical and behavioral health, money management education, independent living skills training and transportation.

The 80,000-square-foot project – which was designed by Trautman Associates, with work overseen by RP Oak Hill Building Co. – is expected to be completed by June 2022. Delta will manage the property.