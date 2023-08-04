When movie production companies come to Buffalo to film, they’ve had no problem finding volunteer extras in the City of Good Neighbors.

Buffalo FilmWorks gets $750K from new investor The Western New York Impact Investment Fund is investing $750,000 in Buffalo FilmWorks.

But finding local workers they can hire to assist on film crews requires a trained talent pool.

The need for those workers is expected to grow, thanks to state tax credits making it less costly to make movies in Buffalo than in most other locales, Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark said.

And the region’s smallest college, Villa Maria College in Cheektowaga, is prepared to play a big role in training that workforce.

For seven years, Villa has offered Western New York’s only bachelor's degree in digital filmmaking, investing in production and post-production equipment and training students in producing, directing, lighting, sound, set and costume design, graphic design and editing.

Now, with Buffalo attracting more and bigger movies, Villa has partnered with key players in its blossoming film ecosystem to create short-term certification programs, including weekend boot camps in grip and electric – rigging and equipment technicians who set up cameras and lighting – and production assistant, a job Villa film professor Sarah Mann calls “the lifeblood of the film industry.”

The college teamed up with Buffalo Filmworks to train students on its sound stages using camera and lighting equipment supplied by Buffalo Camera and Expressway Cinema Rentals. In the last two years, they have trained eight classes of 10 to 20 people each, Mann said.

Villa President Matthew Giordano has also cultivated relationships with Clark and two Buffalo natives working in Hollywood, actor and filmmaker Addison Henderson and actor Bill Fichtner, to devise programs that best serve students and filmmakers.

As the region’s production and post-production infrastructure expands along with New York’s film tax credits, Clark said the local film industry is about to explode after slowing during the pandemic.

“The tax credits allow up to 40% of expenses to go back into movie makers’ pockets,” Clark said. “It’s creating a rush to come here, and we feel there will be a tsunami of activity.”

Buffalo FilmWorks recently completed one of the longest sound stages in the world, and when Great Point Media completes its three sound stages on Niagara Street later this year, “Buffalo will have seven sound stages, and every one of them will likely be packed,” Clark said.

“With the inquiries we’re getting, even during the writer’s and actors’ strikes, it’s going to be a busy time, and training a tech workforce is a primary goal,” he said.

Sarah Mann, a longtime friend of Clark’s, said Buffalo wasn’t a film town when she left for Bowling Green University in Ohio to study film production in 2011. But when she returned for her master’s at the University at Buffalo in 2015, WNY was becoming a destination on the movie map.

“I could see things were on the up and up,” Mann said.

By the time she started teaching at Villa in 2018, state tax credits were enabling Buffalo to win film projects over other cities – such as Atlanta, Austin and Baton Rouge – that didn’t offer such generous incentives. The late Chadwick Boseman had just starred in “Marshall,” filmed mostly in Buffalo, Fichtner was filming the drama “Cold Brook” and a rash of others were booking Buffalo for 2019 and 2020.

Villa’s film program, launched in 2016, was gaining steam, and Mann wanted to boost its technical production offerings to make Villa stand out from other film programs in the area.

“I wanted to have more of a hands-on program and have students come away with a really hard set of practical skills that they can apply to whatever job they go into,” she said.

Buffalo FilmWorks co-owners Jennifer O’Neill and George Pittas agreed to share their soundstages to help Villa train future film workers. Villa’s grip and electric and production assistant boot camps, taught by local filmmakers Chuck and Tracy Moran, run from 9 to 5 a.m. on weekends several times a year for about $500 each.

O’Neill said Buffalo FilmWorks tries to accommodate the classes among its four sound stages “to train students on a stage where movies are actually filmed.”

“The more film workers we have here, the better for Buffalo,” she said.

Romone Reeves, who just graduated with his degree in digital filmmaking, took the grip and electric class this year. He spent four years honing his writing, filming and directing skills, but said the boot camp schooled him in setting up lighting and camera shots, problem-solving and collaborating with a crew.

“Chuck taught us to problem-solve little scenarios like, ‘Oh, we don’t have the dolly. How are we going to get the shot?’ Or, ‘We can’t set the light up here. Where else can we put this light to make it look like sunrise?’ ” he said.

Tracy Moran’s production assistant class teaches organizational skills to help filming move smoothly, from “wrangling extras” and helping them fill out paperwork, to helping scout locations, to ordering lunch for the entire cast and crew. Getting to work early is also a production assistant mantra, Mann said.

Reeves and other students also benefited from Villa’s courting of BillFitchner, who plays Leo Nicoletti in ABC’s new crime drama “The Company You Keep,” and Henderson, whose last film, the 2022 apocalyptic thriller “G.O.D. Givers of Death,” was filmed entirely in Buffalo.

Giordano invited Fichtner to give Villa’s commencement address this year, along with Q&A sessions for its film students.

Henderson got a call from Giordano after he filmed “G.O.D” in Buffalo.

“We ended up on the phone for an hour,” he said.

On the call, Henderson expressed his love for his hometown and teaching aspiring filmmakers. Giordano said, “Let’s do something,” he recalled.

“I told him my film was coming out last August, and Villa sponsored the premiere screening,” Henderson said.

While in town, Henderson gave workshops for Villa students on the nuts and bolts of independent filmmaking. He plans to come back for more sessions in the fall. He also plans to shoot his next movie, a horror mystery titled “Blythe,” in the Buffalo area, and plans to offer Villa students intern opportunities on set.

Clark said other producers who have filmed in Buffalo are also eager to return. He recently hosted Jonathan Sanger, who shot “Marshall” and the 2024 release “Cabrini” here, for a week of scouting locations.

Tax credits and sound stages may attract producers to Buffalo, but once here, filmmakers “fall in love” with its period architecture, ease of travel from city to natural settings and hospitable people, Clark said.

“When they shoot in the big cities and call time is at 8 a.m., they’re lucky if they’re ready to shoot by noon,” he said. “Here, if you have an 8 a.m. call time, people are there at 7:15, getting their coffee and ready to work.”

Thanks in part to Villa, the Film Office database of trained workers is growing, as is membership in the local chapter of the film crew union, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Union (IATSE) 52, Clark said.

“When we started, there were 12 members, and now there are about 200,” he said.

Clark said a Hollywood company yet-to-be announced has plans to build a post-production hub in the area.

Mann has watched many film school colleagues move to New York or Los Angeles, but she said aspiring filmmakers can now stay in Buffalo to work in the industry.

“I tell students, 'You are in the right place at the right time,' ” she said.