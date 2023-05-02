Villa Maria College adds Center for Resiliency to support students, community

Villa Maria College’s admissions brochure boasts, “There’s no shortage of support here,” and they mean it.

Although it is the smallest private college in Western New York, it is also the most diverse, with 40% of about 500 students identifying as Caucasian, 35% as African-American and 15% as Latinx, Villa President Matthew Giordano said.

“We are clear about where we fit in,” Giordano said. “We are a local commuter college with 85% of our students from Erie County – and half of those from the City of Buffalo, primarily the East Side. So we take diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility very seriously, and we feel we have been a leader in removing barriers to success for our students.”

While much of higher education is just starting to address declining enrollment by recruiting and supporting more underrepresented and first-generation students, Villa has been doing it for years, Giordano said.

It was the first local college to start a food pantry more than decades ago, Giordano said. Seven years ago, it launched the Achieve program, offering special support to students with learning differences such as autism.

It is the first area college to provide free books and supplies to all students, 99% of whom receive financial aid. Its Student Success Center offers free tutoring, advisement and mentoring to help students on their college journey.

Now, the college is partnering with resiliency trainer Duncan Kirkwood on its new Center for Resiliency, a program to help students at Villa and area high schools build skills to overcome unexpected setbacks that might otherwise derail educations and careers.

Among other activities, Kirkwood has organized two conferences for this summer – one is a three-day youth leadership experience for girls June 25-28, and the second is a two-day conference on resiliency, diversity, equity and inclusion for teachers and administrators. Both are titled “Unleash Your Greatness.”

Kirkwood, 37, a Buffalo native, graduated from the former Bennett High School and said his mother pushed him to attend Alabama State University, a historically black university far from home, to get away from “my high school and neighborhood friends who were making wrong choices.”

In 2008, he enlisted in the Alabama National Guard, which trained him to become a lieutenant and human resource officer. In 2012, the military’s suicide rate surpassed combat deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq, surging to 349 across all branches of service. The military responded with suicide prevention efforts, including training officers as resilience coaches, Kirkwood among them.

In 2015, he earned a master’s in public administration from the University of Arizona via the GI bill, then got engaged and moved back to Buffalo. While working as a recruiter at Northland Workforce Training Center, he ran for the Erie County legislature in 2017, but lost in the primary. Two years later, he quit his job to run a far more intensive campaign, but lost again.

In the face of those losses, he wrote a book, “Rerouting: Resilience Tools and Tactics.” He applied part of the Soldier’s Creed – “I will place my mission first. I will never accept defeat. I will never quit.” – as well as his own research and experiences to share his tools with others.

The book was published as Covid-19 hit, disrupting education for students and faculty that affected enrollment and retention at many colleges. As schools returned to in-person learning, Kirkwood found himself in demand to help address the challenges.

Kirkwood presents as part motivational speaker, cheerleader and dynamic teacher, customized for the audience and occasion. At Villa Maria’s VillaCon gaming and comic event in March, he dressed as Goku, the most powerful character in the "Dragon Ball Z" anime series, for a session titled, “Unleash Your Super Saiyan through Resilience & Self Belief.” (In the series, Saiyan are extraterrestrials who battle for control of the universe.)

Kirkwood introduced himself, saying, “On the nerd level, I’m like an 8.9.” Then he used video examples from "Dragon Ball Z" and the "Iron Man" and "Green Lantern" movies to illustrate how confidence, courage and positive self-talk strengthen resilience, which he defined as “the ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change.”

When speaking to high school students, he talks about the challenges he faced at their age and tells them about “the three P’s – passion, perseverance and purpose” – and how to look at setbacks, rejection and failure as “part of your journey.”

Kirkwood says students often approach him afterward with gratitude and enthusiasm. Giordano told him student retention at Villa has increased 10% since he started in January. Kirkwood said the resiliency program can also serve to help young people get past the traumatic events that struck Buffalo, and especially the East Side, in the past year.

Villa Executive Vice President Brian Emerson said Kirkwood’s work with the college is also elevating its Catholic missions of service, peace and justice.

“The work he is doing, there’s nothing else like it nearby,” Emerson said. “It’s part of our commitment to students that goes way beyond the typical support systems.”

Find more info on the Center for Resiliency at villa.edu/resiliency.

