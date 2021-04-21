Variances sought for projects by Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners, People Inc., Mt. Olive Baptist Church

Dr. Greg Daniel is moving forward with his new wellness and affordable housing project on Jefferson Avenue as he seeks five variances for the venture that will bring medical facilities and 43 apartments to a building he plans to construct.
Daniel wants to demolish a vacant and dilapidated one-story former supermarket building at 1507 Jefferson and replace it with a four-story structure, located in the Hamlin Park neighborhood, across the street from the Merriweather Library, Bellamy Commons and the Buffalo Black Achievers Museum.
Designed by Silvestri Architects and Carmina Wood Morris, the proposed 57,052-square-foot building on the 0.92-acre lot would feature 13,563 square feet of medical services on the first floor – dubbed Nyamekye Care – with the apartments on the upper three levels.
The units would include a mix of 35 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, while the health care services would include primary and specialty care services, a small urgent care center, a behavioral health component and a nutritional or healthy eating feature.
The project is named for the Nyamekye Foundation, which Daniel started in 2008 to raise money for various charitable purposes in Western New York. “Nyamekye” is a name that means “God’s gift” in the African Akan language.
“It’s not all about the money on this project,” Daniel said. “It’s about trying to make a difference in a community that needs help.”
The $18 million mixed-use project – which would be 60 feet, 2 inches in height – also includes 25 parking spaces.
The variances relate to the building's height, rear and side yards, and front facade. Daniel's attorney argues that the project is consistent with the city's comprehensive plan and growth objectives, and it would benefit the neighborhood rather than harm it. And, the attorney wrote in a justification letter, the four floors are necessary to achieve the residential density to get financing for the project.
The Zoning Board of Appeals was slated to consider the request on Wednesday, but Daniel asked to postpone the review for a month while he meets again with the Hamlin Park neighborhood.
"This project is in their neighborhood, and I want that organization and the individuals in that area to be extremely happy and confident in what I’m about to do," Daniel said. "It needs to be a very collaborative approach. We just want to make sure everything we’re doing fits well into the nature of the community that we’re working in."
The project must also be reviewed by the Planning Board for site plan approval. If approved and funded, Daniel has said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022.
Mt. Olive Senior Manor
Also on the East Side, People Inc. and Mt. Olive Baptist Church are pursuing their $24 million plan to construct a new three-story housing complex for low-income seniors on Sheridan Avenue, just off East Delavan Avenue. The proposed Mt. Olive Senior Manor would feature 65 apartments, open to anyone age 55 and up who qualifies by income.
It would be located on a current grassy sports field adjacent to the church at 703 E. Delavan Ave., and owned by the church's nonprofit development arm.
Plans by the developers and Silvestri Architects PC feature a U-shaped wood-framed building with 61 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units. All are aimed at tenants whose household incomes are no more than 50% to 60% of the area median. Fifteen units are designated for frail and elderly people. Eight units will be completely handicapped-accessible, while four will be set aside for the visual- or hearing-impaired.
The project requires four variances from the ZBA – for its lot width, density, side yard and facade – before the city Planning Board can rule. The Green Code would allow only 37 units for the site, rather than the 65 that are proposed, but architect Stephanie M. Hunt argued that "there is significant unmet demand and need" for affordable senior housing, so "the project as planned will be an asset to the community."
She also wrote that the variances will not harm the neighborhood and all are needed "in order to make this project viable."
If approved by the city and funded by the state and other sources, general contractor CSS Construction can start work in July 2022, with completion 18 months later, in early 2024.