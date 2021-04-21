Variances sought for projects by Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners, People Inc., Mt. Olive Baptist Church

The $18 million mixed-use project – which would be 60 feet, 2 inches in height – also includes 25 parking spaces.

The variances relate to the building's height, rear and side yards, and front facade. Daniel's attorney argues that the project is consistent with the city's comprehensive plan and growth objectives, and it would benefit the neighborhood rather than harm it. And, the attorney wrote in a justification letter, the four floors are necessary to achieve the residential density to get financing for the project.

The Zoning Board of Appeals was slated to consider the request on Wednesday, but Daniel asked to postpone the review for a month while he meets again with the Hamlin Park neighborhood.

"This project is in their neighborhood, and I want that organization and the individuals in that area to be extremely happy and confident in what I’m about to do," Daniel said. "It needs to be a very collaborative approach. We just want to make sure everything we’re doing fits well into the nature of the community that we’re working in."

The project must also be reviewed by the Planning Board for site plan approval. If approved and funded, Daniel has said he hopes to start construction by year-end or early 2022.

Mt. Olive Senior Manor