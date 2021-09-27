Vaccine mandate affects Buffalo area hospital jobs, services

Hochul reiterated her plan to sign an executive order that would give her the power to address staffing shortages where needed, such as deploying medically trained National Guard personnel or using retired medical professionals to fill gaps.

But Hochul said that was not her first preference: "My desire is to have the people who've been out there continue to work in their jobs, working in them safely."

Major health care trade groups Monday said it was too early to determine the full impact of the vaccine mandate.

Janae Quackenbush, a spokesperson for the Healthcare Association of New York State, whose members include hospitals across the state, said the organization does not have real-time data about vaccination rates among health workers at New York facilities.

But she said that hospitals were vaccinating staff over the weekend and throughout the day on Monday.

“What we can say at this time is the mandate is achieving its aim of getting health care workers vaccinated; vaccines have been going and are going to go in arms," Quackenbush said.